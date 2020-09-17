Bollywood Roundup: Kajol, Suhana Khan, Kangana, and more…

Kajol shares secret to her beautiful hair

Mumbai– Actress Kajol has often sported bouncy curls, and it is not too difficult to have hair like hers, she assures.

Sharing a candid photo taken while she was perfecting the puff hairstyle, she wrote on Instagram: “Talk to the hair rollers….. Too glam to give a damn #PuffingItUp #HairStory.”

Her sister Tanisha Mukerji commented: “U bet u are my shnukums, too glam.”

Her fans also loved it, with some calling her a “cutie” and others “beautiful”.

Kajol will soon make her digital debut with “Tribhanga”, directed by Renuka Shahane. It is a drama set in Mumbai and across three generations of the same family.

Suhana Khan misses her friends

Mumbai– Suhana Khan, daughter of Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan, has posted a gorgeous picture featuring her with friends.

Suhana shared a picture on Instagram, saying she misses her friends.

In the image, Suhana looks stunning in a black ensemble. She completes her look with minimal make-up and pinkish lips. She is seated with two friends.

Suhana captioned the image: “missingg”.

Suhana studies filmmaking in New York but is currently in Mumbai with her family.

Recently, Suhana shared a few pictures from the outdoors, where she was snapped sitting on large rocks.

“Island girl,” she wrote while sharing them.

Kangana defends her ‘soft porn star’ barb at Urmila

Mumbai– As she continues facing heat from Bollywood celebrities after calling Urmila Matondkar a soft porn star, Kangana Ranaut launched a fresh attack saying fake feminists are equating being a porn star to something derogatory.

“Liberal brigade once virtually lynched a renowned writer in to silence for saying people like Sunny Leone should not be our role models, Sunny is accepted by the industry and entire India as an artist, suddenly fake feminists equating being a porn star to something derogatory,” Kangana tweeted on Thursday.

During an interview with a news channel, Kangana reacted to an interview given by Urmila, where the latter questioned her motives while accusing Bollywood’s alleged ‘drug-mafia’. Reacting to it, Kangana said that Urmila is “making a mockery” about her struggles, and called her a soft porn star.

Kangana’s tirade against the film industry has continued over the past weeks. On Wednesday, she claimed all that Bollywood ever offered her were two-minute roles, item numbers and a romantic scene — that too in return of sleeping with the hero.

Her comments came after veteran actress and Samajwadi Party MP Jaya Bachchan, in a recent Parliament speech, criticised people who were tarnishing the film industry by badmouthing it without naming Kangana.

How Bhumi plans to celebrate sisterhood with her new film

Mumbai– Actress Bhumi Pednekar plans to watch her new film, Dolly Kitty Aur Woh Chamakte Sitaare, with her sister Samiksha Pednekar, and calls it a special sister screening.

“Samiksha and I will watch ‘Dolly Kitty Aur Woh Chamakte Sitaare’ together once it releases this week. We watched the film together at Busan the first time and for me the film’s journey literally started with my sister by my side. We had the best time together in Busan. We’ve now made a plan to watch the movie again and it will be our special sister screening!” she said.

The film is directed by Alankrita Srivastava and also stars Konkona Sen Sharma. The two actresses play sisters in the film.

“The film celebrates womanhood and sisterhood and I couldn’t think of a better way to watch the movie. Samiksha and I are similar yet poles apart just like Dolly and Kitty and it would be amazing to get her feedback for this special gem of a film of ours. It will be a true-blue sister screening and I’m really excited to have this moment with her,” said Bhumi.(IANS)