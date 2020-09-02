Bollywood Roundup: Jennifer Winget, Taapsee Pannu, Sunny Leone, and more…

Jennifer Winget reveals her mid-week crisis

Mumbai– Actress Jennifer Winget has used social media to share a glimpse of her mid-week crisis.

The actress shared a monochrome picture of herself on Instagram. In the image, Jennifer is seen wearing a sleeveless black top as she ditches make-up for the selfie. She clicked the picture with her left eye covered with hair.

“What a mid-life …I mean, mid-week crisis, looks like,” she wrote with the image.

In another picture, Jennifer is seen flaunting her natural beauty with messy hair and no make-up.

“A Revolution In The Making,” she wrote.

She posted another image, captioned: “Whilst we’re all trying to find colour in this black and white world, sometimes, no colour burns brighter than black and white.”

Back in July, Jennifer made a comeback on Instagram with a picture after almost a month of social media detox.

Taapsee Pannu: September brought in the joy to work in my life

Mumbai– Actress Taapsee Pannu has resumed work and she could not be happier.

The actress took to her Instagram Stories to share her excitement. She posted a picture of a notebook, pen and a pencil.

On the image she wrote: “September brought in the joy to work in my life… Let’s roll the camera.”

She did not share what she is shooting for. Taapsee has three films on her platter right now — “Haseen Dillruba”, “Rashmi Rocket” and “Shabaash Mithu”.

She starts shooting for “Rashmi Rocket” in November.

The Akarsh Khurana directorial is about a runner from Rann of Kutch, who fights for her identity and becomes an athlete. Actor Priyanshu Painyuli will be seen playing the role of Taapsee’s husband in the project.

Sunny Leone, children indulge in painting

Los Angeles– Sunny Leone and her children Nisha, Noah and Asher gave in to an artistic indulgence on Wednesday. They ended up making around half a dozen paintings.

Sunny shared a photo and video collage of their artistic labour on Instagram. In a picture, Sunny is seen helping Nisha paint.

“Nisha, Noah, Asher and myself made 6 paintings this weekend and this is the one I made and Nisha helped. A gift for our best friend Aunty Marci. Happy Birthday! We love you so much!” she wrote as the caption.

Sunny has spent a large part of the year in the US with her family, because she felt it was safer there than in India at the peak of the Covid pandemic.

Jacqueline Fernanadez’s unfiltered selfie celebrates freckles

Mumbai– Actress Jacqueline Fernandez is keeping it real and has shared an unfiltered selfie on Instagram.

In her new pictures, Jacqueline is sans make-up and doesn’t hesitate to show off her freckles.

“And out come the freckles,” she captioned the images along with rainbow, sunflower and sun emojis.

Last month it was revealed that Jacqueline and her lookalike Amanda Cerny have been roped in to do a video podcast together.

Amanda is an actress, model and influencer who has been in news in India for her strong resemblance with Bollywood star Jacqueline. Conversations will revolve around about sex, dating, wellness and culture, while delivering to audiences all that ï¿½feels good’.

She recently made her digital debut with the web film “Mrs Serial Killer” and launched an online dance competition, “Home Dancer”.

Ananya Panday spreads positivity with her new post

Mumbai– Actress Ananya Panday believes in removing darkness by spreading positivity on social media.

Taking to her verified Instagram account, she shared a few photos of her in desi attire from the sets of her upcoming film, “Khaali Peeli”.

Quoting Rumi, the actress captioned the photo: “If everything around you seems dark, look again, you may be the LIGHT @ishaankhatter (always lol) #KhaaliPeeli.”

Ananya plays a character named Pooja in the film, which also stars Ishaan Khatter.

A few days ago she had shared photos from an outdoor shoot of the film and posted: “I miss playing Pooja already and doing random photo shoots in the middle of intense action sequences #TakeMeBack #KhaaliPeeli.”

Anaya also has Shakun Batra’s next co-starring Deepika Padukone coming up, and “Fighter” where she will share the screen with Vijay Deverakonda.

Radhika Apte: I’ve never chosen a project because of a platform

Mumbai– Actress Radhika Apte has revealed her process of choosing projects. For her, the platform does not matter.

Radhika has acted in films such as “Badlapur”, “Phobia”, “Pad Man” and “Andhadhun”, but her name is often associated with an OTT platform, thanks to her roles in “Lust Stories”, “Sacred Games” and “Ghoul”.

“I have always chosen a project basis of how deeply I feel connected to the character and storyline. I have never chosen a project because of a platform,” she said.

Talking about her preferences, Radhika shared: “I don’t have any preference, I like both theatre and cinema they have their own charm and own things to appreciate.”

The actress made her directorial debut with “The Sleepwalkers”.

On the acting front, she will be next be seen in her international project “A Call To Spy”, as a real-life character of the spy Noor Inayat Khan.

Sonali Bendre resumes shooting amid new normal

Mumbai– Actress Sonali Bendre has resumed shooting amid the new normal. She captured a few moments from her shoot day in the Covid-19 era.

“Back to work #ShootDay,” tweeted the actress, along with a short video. In the video, Sonali is seen on her way to the set from home, entering a sanitisation booth, getting her temperature checkd before entering the make-up room. She gets her make-up done by professionals in PPE kits.

The clip then documents moments of the shoot, where everyone takes due precaution while working.

Earlier, Sonali had revealed that the lockdown gave her no alternative but to be tech savvy. She said that she is happy to learn new things during the lockdown, which began in March.

“It is no secret that I am technologically-challenged, but this lockdown has given me no alternative but to get the hang of it! I’ve had to figure out how to log on to zoom calls on my own, how to go LIVE on Instagram etc,” she had tweeted. (IANS)