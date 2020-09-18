Bollywood Roundup: Ileana D’Cruz, Akshay Oberoi, Salman Khan, and more…

Ileana D’Cruz calls herself ‘derpy dork head’

Mumbai– Actress Ileana D’Cruz has posted a major throwback picture from her childhood days and also given herself a funny title.

Ileana shared the picture on Instagram, where she is seen wearing a pristine white dress and a veil. The actress is seen sitting with friends.

“Always the derpy dork head in the picture,” she wrote, tagging the picture with #majorthrowback.

Ileana was last seen on screen in the multistarrer “Pagalpanti”, directed by Anees Bazmee.

She will next be seen in Ajay Devgn’s production, “The Big Bull”, a film reportedly based on India’s biggest securities scam of 1992. The film also stars Abhishek Bachchan.

Akshay Oberoi excited to shoot after being quarantined for long

Dubai– Actor Akshay Oberoi will soon start shooting for his new project here, and he is excited to face the camera after a long gap due to lockdown.

The actor has stepped aboard the web series “7th Sense”, as its main antagonist. His new evil act comes in the wake of his performance as the antagonist in the digital project “Flesh”, which impressed many.

The actor will be sharing the screen with R. Madhavan, Rohit Roy and Sana Saeed among others in his new project.

“I’ve launched myself into the prep and I’m going to be stationed in Dubai for 25 days. I’m super excited to be facing the camera after being quarantined for so long. Boy am I glad to go back to the usual shooting drill in this beautiful city (Dubai)! We are all taking the required precautions and we’re doing our best to make something worth the viewers’ attention,” said Akshay.

Akshay will also be seen in Ekta Kapoor’s “KTina” along with Disha Patani, besides the Hindi remake of Tamil film “Thiruttu Payale 2” with Urvashi Rautela. He also has a series titled “Magic” coming up.

Salman Khan’s ‘Wanted’ turns 11

Mumbai– The Salman Khan-starrer Wanted was released on this day 11 years ago.

The 2009 thriller, which heralded Salman’s golden run of annual Eid blockbusters, is also widely considered the film that cemented the actor’s position as an action superstar.

Importantly, the film came at a time when several of Salman’s releases had fared below expectation. “Wanted”, a mass entertainer, helped him turned the box office tide in his favour.

Directed by Prabhudeva, “Wanted” was a remake of Puri Jagannadh’s 2006 Telugu blockbuster “Pokiri”, starring Mahesh Babu and Ileana D’Cruz.

“Wanted” featured Vinod Khanna, Prakash Raj, Mahesh Manjrekar, and Ayesha Takia in pivotal roles along with Salman. The film’s dialogue “Ek baar jo maine commitment kar di, toh main apne aap ki bhi nahi sunta” continues to be a rage with Salman fans till date.

Recalling the film’s success, producer Boney Kapoor tweeted: “#Wanted marked the revival of single screen cinemas. The crowds were back and so was the old forgotten HOUSEFULL board. #11YearsofWanted #Trivia #MagicofCinema.”

Along with his post, he shared a picture of a crowd gathered outside a cinema hall in Pune at the time of the film’s release.

Did Sunny Leone take an indirect jibe at Kangana Ranaut?

Mumbai– Sunny Leone seems to be taking a dig at Kangana Ranaut in her new Instagram post on Friday, for dragging her name into the Urmila Matondkar controversy.

After calling Urmila Matondkar a “soft porn star” the day before, Kangana had defended her statement saying fake feminists are equating being a porn star to something derogatory. She added that the film industry had welcomed former adult star Sunny.

Sunny on Friday took to Instagram to share a picture with the caption, “Lunch date! Catching up on world drama!”

The second photo in her post seems like a clearer assertion. It reads: “It’s funny how the people that know the least about you have the most to say.”

The post was liked by many of her fans and followers, with one person writing: “Accurate!”

On Thursday, Kangana defended her “soft porn star” statement, writing: “Liberal brigade once virtually lynched a renowned writer in to silence for saying people like Sunny Leone should not be our role models, Sunny is accepted by the industry and entire India as an artist, suddenly fake feminists equating being a porn star to something derogatory.”

During an interview with a news channel, Kangana reacted to an interview given by Urmila, where the latter questioned her motives while accusing Bollywood’s alleged ï¿½drug-mafia’. Reacting to it, Kangana said that Urmila is “making a mockery” about her struggles, and called her a soft porn star.

Alaya F celebrates ‘freedom’ in a white cut-out monokini

Mumbai– Actress Alaya F has posted a stunning photograph from the beach, in a monokini.

In the Instagram picture, Alaya stands at the beach with her hands up and smiling at the camera, in a white cut-out monokini that compliments her perfectly toned abs.

“F R E E D O M,”a captioned the image.

The actress keeps fans and followers entertained with her regular funny videos and stunning pictures.

Alaya, daughter of actress Pooja Bedi, made her Bollywood debut earlier this year in the film “Jawaani Jaaneman”. She has a three-film deal with producer Jay Shewakramani. (IANS)