Bollywood Roundup: Alia Bhatt, Payal Ghosh, Farhan Akhtar, and more…

Alia Bhatt wishes B’day boy Ranbir Kapoor with red heart emoji

Mumbai– Actress Alia Bhatt wished rumoured boyfriend Ranbir Kapoor with a red heart emoji as the actor turned 38 on Monday.

Sharing a photo of a smiling Ranbir posing with his birthday cake, Alia wrote on her verified Instagram account: “Happy Birthday 8.” She completed her message with a red heart emoji.

Rumoured lovebirds Ranbir and Alia were reportedly living in during the recent nationwide lockdown. Alia was also spotted at the funeral of Ranbir’s father, Bollywood icon Rishi Kapoor, who passed away on April 30 this year.

Speculative reports did the rounds a while back suggesting that the two stars were planning to tie the knot later this year.

Commenting on Alia’s post, fans of the two actors expressed good wishes.

A section of netizens, however, were in the mood to spread toxicity on Ranbir’s special day. They commented on the Alia’s post alleging that Ranbir was a drug addict because he is present in the video of Karan Johar’s house party last year. The video, originally shared on social media by Johar, recently went viral and made headlines with netizens speculating that drugs were being consumed at the party.

Payal Ghosh meets Athawale, minister threatens protest if Anurag Kashyap isn’t arrested

Mumbai– Actress Payal Ghosh, who recently levelled sexual harassment charges against filmmaker Anurag Kashyap, on Monday met Union Minister of State for Social Justice and Empowerment, Ramdas Athawale.

Athawale tweeted extending support to the actress after the meeting, asking Mumbai Police to immediately arrest Anurag Kashyap.

“According to Payal Ghosh’s arguments, Mumbai Police should arrest Anurag Kashyap. Otherwise we will protest soon,” tweeted the politician.

Touched by Athawale’s gesture, Payal thanked him on the micro-blogging site. “Thank you @RamdasAthawale Sir for standing by me and supporting me,” Payal tweeted along with pictures from the meeting at Athawale’s office in Mumbai.

Last week, Payal filed an FIR against Anurag Kashyap at Versova Police Station in the city, accusing him of sexual misconduct in 2014.

In an interview with IANS, Payal claimed that Anurag Kashyap stripped off in front of her and tried to molest her. Kashyap has denied all allegations.

Farhan Akhtar opens up on ‘vitriolic news reporting’

Mumbai– Actor-singer-filmmaker Farhan Akhtar on Monday spoke out against what he feels is vitriolic news reporting.

“Combined with Lata-ji’s birthday and Shaheed Bhagat Singh’s birth anniversary, here’s some more good news today. Sincerely hope that the top brands in question follow through on their valid concern about vitriolic news reporting,” tweeted Farhan from his verfied account.

His tweet comes in reaction to a news piece that reads: “India’s top brands want news channels to stop being toxic, warn they could pull the plug on advertising.”

Recently, veteran screenwriter and lyricist Javed Akhtar took a jibe at news channels for covering the news about Karan Johar’s last year’s house party, which is making headlines for allegedly being a drugs party.

“If Karan johar had invited some farmers too for his party life would have been easier for our TV channels. They would not have had to choose between farmers protest and Karan’s party!. it seems that Karan’s do is the second most favourite PARTY of our channels,” Javed Akhtar had tweeted on Friday.

Irrfan Khan’s son Babil pens moving note

Mumbai– Babil Khan, elder son of late actor Irrfan Khan, has penned an emotional note for his father and said that he would give every cell in his presence to remember his skin.

Babil took to Instagram and shared a motley of pictures of his father Irrfan and him, working behind the camera.

He wrote: “I’m working Baba. You pushed through demons, up in your feelings, no one gets it, no? I’d give every cell in my presence to remember your skin, My spinal chord will rotate and my soul can implode, in a search to feel you close, I wish I would have known how it feels to end, so I can begin.”

“Why are you surprised? It’s the job of the Politician to choose to lie, and when I’m bleeding, I know, sleep is just death being shy. I pray for you, our farmers, in our self-illusiveness we thought we were better, I hope we can surrender. I hope we find a way. I miss you India. (No political comments please, this is not a political expression.)”

Babil and his mother Sutapa Sikdar keep sharing memories of Irrfan on social media. The actor passed away in Mumbai on April 29 this year.

Irrfan was still under treatment when he returned to acting with “Angrezi Medium”, a follow-up to his 2017 hit, “Hindi Medium”.

Irrfan’s final film, incidentally, has also been Bollywood’s last release in the theatres for now, before the Covid-19 pandemic forced a total lockdown of the nation.

Big B one of the most comfortable superstars to work with: KBC stylist

New Delhi– Bollywood icon Amitabh Bachchan is among the most comfortable superstars to work with, says Priya Patil, his stylist on Kaun Banega Crorepati.

Talking about Bachchan’s preferences when it comes to clothing, Priya said: “The format of the show (KBC) is that it is an evening show and we have been using the three-piece suits for the last three years. He carries it well, so that remains the same. This season, I am following deep colours like black, wine, purple because Mr. Bachchan likes to keep it classy and knows how to carry it off. So, the attire is going to be consistent.”

“Mr. Bachchan is one of the most comfortable superstars to work with. He is always open to trying new things. When I had introduced him to the tie idea last year, he accepted the theme and I garnered appreciation from many other people, too. This year I am using collar pins and brooches and again, he has been open about it,” she added.

She feels that Bachchan is “such a style icon, whatever he wears, becomes a trend,” and adds: “He is a legend, really”.

The 12th season of Kaun Banega Crorepati will premiere on Monday, on Sony Entertainment Television. (IANS)