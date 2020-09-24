Bollywood Roundup: Akshay Kumar, Taapsee Pannu, Anurag Kashyap, and more…

Akshay Kumar episode of Bear Grylls’ Into The Wild sets record

Mumbai– Akshay Kumar has set a new record. This time, though, the big-screen superstar has made history on television.

The recent episode of British adventurer Bear Grylls’ show “Into The Wild” featuring Akshay has emerged as the second most-watched television show in the history of the infotainment genre in India.

The show had garnered a huge buzz on social media, with #KhiladiOnDiscovery reaching out to 1.31 billion individuals and delivering 2.9 billion impressions. About 1.1 crore people watched its premiere on Discovery Network channels. Almost 2.6 crore people watched the show in the first week across Discovery Network channels (original + repeats).

Akshay shot for the episode at Bandipur Tiger Reserve in Karnataka in January this year.

Before Akshay, superstar Rajinikanth and Prime Minister Narendra Modi have featured in Bear Gryll’s show.

Taapsee Pannu recalls her stint as a stand-up comedian

Mumbai– Actress Taapsee Pannu has shared what was going on in her mind before she tried stand-up comedy last year.

“Moments before I went on stage to do try my hand at stand up comedy for the first time ever. Bundles of nerves is an understatement of what I looked like.I’m glad the frequency of my humour matched the audience’s expectations so we could create a moment of resonance that still gives me giggles to cherish,” she wrote on Instagram.

Taapsee made her debut as a stand-up comedian with a series, “One Mic Stand”, in 2019, where she was mentored by comedian Angad Ranyal.

“More importantly I was happy no one asked for the ticket money back.#OneMicStand #TheFirst,” she quipped.

Taapsee’s upcoming line-up of films are “Haseen Dillruba” , “Shabaash Mithu” and “Rashmi Rocket”.

We want Anurag Kashyap to be arrested: Payel Ghosh’s lawyer

Mumbai– Advocate Nitin Satpute, lawyer of actress Payal Ghosh, says as the next legal step filmmaker Anurag Kashyap should be arrested for sexual misconduct with his client.

Payal had filed an FIR against Kashyap on Tuesday at Versova Police station in the city, accusing Kashyap of sexual misconduct in 2014.

“An FIR has been lodged against accused of the offense rape, wrongful restrain, wrongful confinement and outraging the modesty of woman — U/S 376(1), 354, 341, 342 of IPC,” the lawyer mentioned.

Asked what the next legal step would be, Satpute told IANS: “I am clearing everything here. Right now I am heading to the police station, and so far I would like to mention, our priority is to get Kashyap arrested, because the offense is non-bailable. We have lodged FIR and we have not received any response from Kashyap. We do not want any response but we want the police to arrest him.”

“Under POCSO (Protection of Children from Sexual Offences) we are filing another case on the ground of his involvement in child sexual abuse. We have seen the video that has surfaced on the internet, where he admits his involvement in child sexual abuse,” Satpute claimed.

Randhir Kapoor: I wanted Rishi Kapoor to direct more movies

Mumbai– Veteran actor Randhir Kapoor says he loved the 1999 film Aa Ab Laut Chalen, helmed by his late brother and actor Rishi Kapoor. Randhir added that he wanted his brother to direct more films.

“Aa Ab Laut Chalen”, made under the Kapoors’ banner RK Films, was the only film Rishi Kapoor ever directed. The film’s production is credited to brothers Randhir Kapoor, Rishi Kapoor and Rajiv Kapoor.

“His directorial debut was ‘Aa Ab Laut Chalen’ and he was very nervous, but I loved the movie and everyone who watched it loved it as well. Chintu (Rishi Kapoor) was more of a friend to me than a brother, we shared a very special bond. I wanted him to direct more movies, but now I think he must be making it up there somewhere,” Randhir Kapoor recalled.

As for his favourite film of Rishi Kapoor’s, Randhir named “Bobby”.

“I loved his film ‘Bobby’. In that film, he was this fresh 20-year-old boy who did some really amazing work. Every time I watch that movie, I feel like falling in love again,” said Randhir, on an episode of “Sa Re Ga Ma Pa Li’l Champs”. (IANS)