Artiste community bearing brunt of event cancellations: Kathak guru Dr Rekha Mehra

By Siddhi Jain (14:30)

New Delhi– Noting that due to the Coronavirus pandemic and the resulting lockdown, artistes were among the worst-hit communities, Kathak exponent Dr Rekha Mehra has organised an online talent hunt to assert that despite all odds, the artiste community is active and waiting for opportunities to exhibit talent.

Founder of Urvashi Dance Music Art and Cultural Society, Dr Rekha will be holding the online talent hunt named ‘Sur Taal, Hunar Ka Kamaal’ as a virtual global platform for performing artists of Indian classical dance and Indian light music. The participation is free, and the participants are asked to upload their video online on a virtual platform till October 14, after which audition rounds begin, wherein the artists will be interacting with the dance masters and gurus online.

“Due to the outbreak of coronavirus pandemic and the lockdown, various artists suffered the brunt of the cancellation of the on-ground events. This online talent hunt during the Covid-19 spreads the message across the globe that despite all the odds the artist community is active and ready to perform to promote the tradition and culture even through a virtual platform. Besides, there is an immense talent and we just need to provide them with an opportunity to exhibit it,” the Kathak exponent told IANSlife.

This event during the Covid-19 will give a direct message to the society that the artist community is also active despite all odds and the show must go on, she added.

As per the organisers, the talent hunt so far has received queries from across the globe as several dancers from Russia, Canada, England, USA, and Bangladesh. There is much excitement among the artist community who are without any performance since March 2020, notes Dr Rekha. She adds that the online hunt will give a chance and opportunity to all, based on the performance of the artiste.

Renowned exponents and gurus to be part of the jury panel are Pt. Krishna Mohan Maharaj, Padma Shri Ranjana Gauhar, Rita Mustaphi, Sudeshna Maulik, Tapan Roy, Nishi, Punita Sharma, Sujata Maheshwari, Pratibha Sharma, Shashidharan Nair, Hemant and Vaishali Panwar, Sonia Chaudhury, Rumela Mukhopadhay, Tabassi Ahmed, Rani Khanam, Nandini Singh, Bala Vishwanath, and Sharmila Sharma.

Besides the prizes, the winner of the talent hunt will be given a chance to perform live at any auditorium in Delhi once it is safe. Performers can visit www.rekhamehra.com. (IANS)