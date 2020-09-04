Andhra man hangs minor daughter, kills himself

Amaravati– In a shocking incident, a man hanged his five-year-old daughter and later committed suicide in Chittoor town of Andhra Pradesh on Friday, police said.

Ganesh had checked into a lodge along with his daughter on Thursday night. He hanged his daughter in the bathroom before hanging himself in the room.

According to police, Ganesh made a video clip before taking the extreme step as he had failed to get the child’s custody from his former wife.

Ganesh said in the video clip that he had a love marriage but he took divorce due to his wife’s extramarital relations. He had since been trying to get custody of his daughter.

He claimed that he had no option but to take the extreme step as his former wife was “torturing” their daughter. He also alleged that his former wife’s lover was sexually harassing his daughter. He said that though he approached the court to get custody of his daughter, but justice was not done to him.

Police has shifted the bodies to a government hospital for autopsies and registered a case. (IANS)