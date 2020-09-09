A webinar on the eve of Kashmiri Hindu Balidan Divas on September 13

BOSTON–The Kashmiri Hindus will observe September 14 as “BALIDAN DIVAS.” This year will be 31st observation of this day. The Zoom webinar is organized by PANUN KASHMIR and is titled the “Remembrance & Reaffirmation.”

“We take this opportunity to, remember Kashmiri Hindus and members of Indian Security Forces who have been martyred over the years in protecting the interest of the nation, reaffirm our support to the struggle of Kashmiri Hindus against their genocide and seek a way forward,” organizers said in a statement.

The webinar will be held on Sunday, September 13 at 9:30 AM EST. Here is more information about the panel:

Webinar Date/Time: Sunday, September 13, 9:30 AM E.S.T (7:00 PM Indian time)

Duration: Approximately 90 minutes

Webinar type: Zoom Webinar with live streaming on Facebook, UTube, Twitter and various websites.

Welcome by: Dr. Shakun Malik, President, Kashmiri Overseas Association USA

Moderator: Sanjay Kaul, Vice President, World Hindu Council of America

Panelists:

Dr. Ajay Chrungoo, Chairman, Panun Kashmir Prof. Ved Nanda, Sanghchalak HSS North America Shri Sushil Pandit, Founder, Roots in Kashmir (RIK) Shri Utsav Chakrabarti, Executive Director, Hindu Policy Analysis & Advocacy Collective (HinduPACT) Smt. Lakshmi Kaul, Founder, Kashmiri Pandits Cultural Society (KPCS) Shri Shambhav Sharma, Creator & Host: The Sham Sharma Show Sagar Koul, Youth Representative

The webinar is planned as moderated session where each panelist will share his or her respective insights and views. Last thirty minutes will be devoted to audience interaction where audience questions will be answered by the panelists. People asking questions can do so thru Zoom chat or Facebook comments

For more information, please contact Sanjay Kaul at sanjaykaul@hotmail.com .

Program Schedule:

US EST Time India Time

6:30 AM – 7:00 AM 4:00 PM – 4:30 PM (Messages and Victim testimonies)

7:00 AM – 9:30 AM 4:30 PM – 7:00 PM (Media interaction of PK Leadership)

9:30 AM – 11:00AM 7:00 PM – 9:00 PM .