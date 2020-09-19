36-Year-Old Jasvir Singh Goes Missing in Saugus, MA

SAUGUS, MA–Jasvir Singh, a 36-year-old Indian American man went missing Friday night while he was on a walk, his brother told INDIA New England News.

If you have any information about Jasbvir, please contact his brother Raj Singh at (857) 383-1000, or Saugus police at (781) 941-1199.

“My brother went missing late last night at 11pm to go for his routine walk on the bike path that stretches from Everett up to Saugus,” said Raj Singh. “He had two phones and both are off. Please help us.”

Jasvir is a resident of Saugus, MA. He left from Lincoln Aveenue in Saugus down to Lynn St. Revere/Malden, MA near Harley Davidson in Revere. MA.

“We have been searching the trail since 5AM with no luck,” his brother Raj said.

Jasvir Description: Tan Skinned, Black Hair/Facial Hair, 5’9″.

Raj Singh said that the family has already notified police in Saugas and neighboring town of Malden and Rivere, but has no information yet.

INDIA New England News tried to reach the Saugus Police and left a message. This is a breaking story, and INDIA New England News will keep updating it as information becomes available.