3 medical college aspirants in Tamil Nadu commit suicide fearing failure

Chennai–A day ahead of the National Eligibility-cum-Entrance Test (NEET), three medical college aspirants in Tamil Nadu committed suicide on Saturday fearing failure.

Madurai-based Jyothi Sridurga, daughter of policeman Murugasundaram, hanged herself at her residence on Saturday.

As to the reason for taking the extreme step, Sridurga said in a note that she had prepared well for the exam but was scared of the result.

She requested not to blame anyone and conveyed her apologies to her parents for her decision.

The day’s second suicide happened in Dharmapuri where a boy named Aditya snuffed out his own life. In Namakkal district, another boy named Motilal hanged himself to death.

With this, the total number of suicides of medical college aspirants in Tamil Nadu went up to four during the last few days.

On Wednesday, Vignesh, an aspiring medical student, had committed suicide over NEET fears.

Deputy Chief Minister O. Panneerselvam in a tweet expressed his pain at the students’ suicides.

He said the students should develop will power to face challenges. Panneerselvam also said the parents should also extend support to their children.

DMK President M.K. Stalin said in a tweet that the NEET has a destabilising effect on the students as can be seen from the death of Anitha (first student who committed suicide due to NEET) to Sridurga.

Stalin said he was shocked to know that Sridurga had committed suicide due to fear of NEET and added that the medical college entrance test is not at all an exam and suicide is not the solution.

PMK Founder S. Ramadoss urged the Central government to cancel the exam in Tamil Nadu. (IANS)