18th Annual Woman of the Year Awards Gala Postponed Until Next Spring: April 30

    WALTHAM, MA—In the face of Coronavirus pandemic and new state rules and regulations, Burlington Marriott Hotel has advised INDIA New England News to postpone its 18th Annual Woman of the Year Awards gala until next spring: to April 30th, 2021.

    The gala will be held at Burlington Marriott Hotel in Burlington, MA, and all the honorees announced this year will be honored on April 30, 2021. About 500 entrepreneurs, philanthropists, professionals, and community leaders attend the the Woman of the Year gala every year.

    “Please mark you calendar, and get ready for celebrating achievements and success of 20 Outstanding Women of the Year on April 30, 2021,” said Upendra Mishra, publisher of INDIA New England News and the producer of the Woman of the Year Awards Gala.

    As of Thursday, the global COVID-19 cases have surpassed 26.11 million and over 844,900 deaths. In the United States alone, COVID-19 caseload has exceeded 6.13 million and over 186,200 deaths.

    Dr. Manju Sheth, MD, director of Woman of the Year, said that Woman of the Year team is eagerly waiting to honor 20 Outstanding Women and bestow Lifetime Achievement Award in Spring.

    “Woman of the Year is a prestigious 18-year-old institution that honors outstanding women every year,” said Dr. Sheth. “2020, however, is a different story. But we promise that it will be worth the wait. Let us beat COVID-19 first, and then have the best Gala ever.”

    Since 2002, INDIA New England News has been honoring 20 outstanding women every year from various fields. Please see below the list of 20 Outstanding Women and Lifetime Achievement Award recipient who will be honored on April 30, 2021 at Burlington Marriott Hotel in Burlington, MA.

    Sridevi Ajai Thirumalai

    Lifetime Achievement Award will go to acclaimed Bharatanatyam dance teacher Sridevi Ajai Thirumalai, who is the Founder and Artistic Director of the Natyamani School of Dance. INDIA New England News will also honor Circle of Hope, co-founded by Nirmala Garimella and Farida Kathawalla. Based in Boston, the Circle of Hope brings women philanthropists together to work towards AIF programs impacting women and girls in India.

     

    Circle of Hope Co-Founders Nirmala Garimella and Farida Kathawalla

    The Woman of the Year gala is sponsored by the BMW of Sudbury, The Boston Group USA, The Mishra Group, INE MultiMedia and Marriott Burlington, among others. Supporting sponsors are Alankar Wedding Planners & Decorators and Boston Sound & Light Company.

    To purchase tickets for the event, please click here.

    Here is the list of Outstanding Women 2020 (in the alphabetical order by last name):

    Gayatri Aryan

    Gayatri Aryan

    Director, Product Development at Dell Technologies

    Chair, Baal Yuva Vibhag at Hindi Manch

     

     

     

     

    Sunita Badola

    Sunita Badola

    Head, External Partnership & Patient-Centric Data Strategy

    Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Ltd

     

     

     

    Priti Chatter

    Priti Chatter

    Partner

    Neonet Capital LLC

     

     

     

     

     

    Swati Elavia (Photo: Monsoon Kitchens website)

    Swati Elavia

    President, Monsoon Kitchen

    2019 Business Person of the Year for Massachusetts

     

     

     

     

    Manisha Jain

    Manisha Jain

    Founder, Sew We Care

    Volunteer CEO, Juju Productions

     

     

     

    Yogita Miharia

    Yogita Miharia

    Director, India Association of Greater Boston

    Actress, SETU

    Director of Quality Assurance, Oracle

     

     

     

     

    Sandra Nagale

    Sandra Nagale

    Director, Digital Health & Data Services

    Boston Scientific

     

     

    Pratima Penumarthy

    Pratima Penumarthy

    Director, Arya Math Academy

    Coordinator, Team Aid Inc.

     

     

    Thara Pillai

    Thara Pillai

    Associate Director

    Harvard Business School Rock Center for Entrepreneurship

     

     

     

    Varshini Prakash

    Varshini Prakash

    Managing Director

    Sunrise Movement

     

     

     

    Sailaja Reddy

    Dr. Sailaja Reddy, MD

    Founder & Owner

    Roothealthmd

     

     

     

    Shimna Sameer

    Shimna Sameer

    Managing Director, National Operations & Northeast Division Executive

    Bank of America

     

     

    Vaishali Sanchorwala

    Dr. Vaishali Sanchorawala, MD

    Professor of Medicine

    Director, Amyloidosis Center; Director, Autologous Stem Cell Transplant Program

    Boston Medical Center and Boston University School of Medicine

     

     

    Rhitu Siddharth

    Rhitu Siddharth

    Special Assistant to Deputy United Nations Representative in Libya

    United Nations

     

     

     

    Rachana Shah

    Rachana Shah

    Co-Founder, Evergreen Adult Daycare

    Secretary, Gujarati Association of New England (Gurjar)

     

     

     

     

     

    Dr. Bharati Sinha

    Dr. Bharati Sinha, MD

    NeoNatalogist

    Brigham & Women’s Hospital

     

     

     

     

    Aditi Soni

    Aditi Soni

    President

    United India Association of New England

     

     

     

     

    Renu Tewaie

    Renu Tewarie

    Principal

    Shishu Bharati, Walpole, MA

     

     

     

     

     

    Geeta Vallecha

    Yoga Educator and Trainer

    Founder, Yoga First With Geeta

     

     

     

     

     

    Reetika Vijay

    Reetika Vijay, AIA LEED AP

    Managing Principal

    IA Interior Architects

     

     

    Special Recognition:

    Circle of Hope Co-Founders Nirmala Garimella and Farida Kathawalla

