18th Annual Woman of the Year Awards Gala Postponed Until Next Spring: April 30

WALTHAM, MA—In the face of Coronavirus pandemic and new state rules and regulations, Burlington Marriott Hotel has advised INDIA New England News to postpone its 18th Annual Woman of the Year Awards gala until next spring: to April 30th, 2021.
The gala will be held at Burlington Marriott Hotel in Burlington, MA, and all the honorees announced this year will be honored on April 30, 2021. About 500 entrepreneurs, philanthropists, professionals, and community leaders attend the the Woman of the Year gala every year.
“Please mark you calendar, and get ready for celebrating achievements and success of 20 Outstanding Women of the Year on April 30, 2021,” said Upendra Mishra, publisher of INDIA New England News and the producer of the Woman of the Year Awards Gala.
As of Thursday, the global COVID-19 cases have surpassed 26.11 million and over 844,900 deaths. In the United States alone, COVID-19 caseload has exceeded 6.13 million and over 186,200 deaths.
Dr. Manju Sheth, MD, director of Woman of the Year, said that Woman of the Year team is eagerly waiting to honor 20 Outstanding Women and bestow Lifetime Achievement Award in Spring.
“Woman of the Year is a prestigious 18-year-old institution that honors outstanding women every year,” said Dr. Sheth. “2020, however, is a different story. But we promise that it will be worth the wait. Let us beat COVID-19 first, and then have the best Gala ever.”
Since 2002, INDIA New England News has been honoring 20 outstanding women every year from various fields. Please see below the list of 20 Outstanding Women and Lifetime Achievement Award recipient who will be honored on April 30, 2021 at Burlington Marriott Hotel in Burlington, MA.
Lifetime Achievement Award will go to acclaimed Bharatanatyam dance teacher Sridevi Ajai Thirumalai, who is the Founder and Artistic Director of the Natyamani School of Dance. INDIA New England News will also honor Circle of Hope, co-founded by Nirmala Garimella and Farida Kathawalla. Based in Boston, the Circle of Hope brings women philanthropists together to work towards AIF programs impacting women and girls in India.
The Woman of the Year gala is sponsored by the BMW of Sudbury, The Boston Group USA, The Mishra Group, INE MultiMedia and Marriott Burlington, among others. Supporting sponsors are Alankar Wedding Planners & Decorators and Boston Sound & Light Company.
To purchase tickets for the event, please click here.
Here is the list of Outstanding Women 2020 (in the alphabetical order by last name):
Gayatri Aryan
Director, Product Development at Dell Technologies
Chair, Baal Yuva Vibhag at Hindi Manch
Sunita Badola
Head, External Partnership & Patient-Centric Data Strategy
Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Ltd
Priti Chatter
Partner
Neonet Capital LLC
Swati Elavia
President, Monsoon Kitchen
2019 Business Person of the Year for Massachusetts
Manisha Jain
Founder, Sew We Care
Volunteer CEO, Juju Productions
Yogita Miharia
Director, India Association of Greater Boston
Actress, SETU
Director of Quality Assurance, Oracle
Sandra Nagale
Director, Digital Health & Data Services
Boston Scientific
Pratima Penumarthy
Director, Arya Math Academy
Coordinator, Team Aid Inc.
Thara Pillai
Associate Director
Harvard Business School Rock Center for Entrepreneurship
Varshini Prakash
Managing Director
Sunrise Movement
Dr. Sailaja Reddy, MD
Founder & Owner
Roothealthmd
Shimna Sameer
Managing Director, National Operations & Northeast Division Executive
Bank of America
Dr. Vaishali Sanchorawala, MD
Professor of Medicine
Director, Amyloidosis Center; Director, Autologous Stem Cell Transplant Program
Boston Medical Center and Boston University School of Medicine
Rhitu Siddharth
Special Assistant to Deputy United Nations Representative in Libya
United Nations
Rachana Shah
Co-Founder, Evergreen Adult Daycare
Secretary, Gujarati Association of New England (Gurjar)
Dr. Bharati Sinha, MD
NeoNatalogist
Brigham & Women’s Hospital
Aditi Soni
President
United India Association of New England
Renu Tewarie
Principal
Shishu Bharati, Walpole, MA
Geeta Vallecha
Yoga Educator and Trainer
Founder, Yoga First With Geeta
Reetika Vijay, AIA LEED AP
Managing Principal
IA Interior Architects
Special Recognition: