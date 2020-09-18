18th Annual Woman of the Year Awards Gala Postponed Until Next Spring: April 30

WALTHAM, MA—In the face of Coronavirus pandemic and new state rules and regulations, Burlington Marriott Hotel has advised INDIA New England News to postpone its 18th Annual Woman of the Year Awards gala until next spring: to April 30th, 2021.

The gala will be held at Burlington Marriott Hotel in Burlington, MA, and all the honorees announced this year will be honored on April 30, 2021. About 500 entrepreneurs, philanthropists, professionals, and community leaders attend the the Woman of the Year gala every year.

“Please mark you calendar, and get ready for celebrating achievements and success of 20 Outstanding Women of the Year on April 30, 2021,” said Upendra Mishra, publisher of INDIA New England News and the producer of the Woman of the Year Awards Gala.

As of Thursday, the global COVID-19 cases have surpassed 26.11 million and over 844,900 deaths. In the United States alone, COVID-19 caseload has exceeded 6.13 million and over 186,200 deaths.

Dr. Manju Sheth, MD, director of Woman of the Year, said that Woman of the Year team is eagerly waiting to honor 20 Outstanding Women and bestow Lifetime Achievement Award in Spring.

“Woman of the Year is a prestigious 18-year-old institution that honors outstanding women every year,” said Dr. Sheth. “2020, however, is a different story. But we promise that it will be worth the wait. Let us beat COVID-19 first, and then have the best Gala ever.”

Since 2002, INDIA New England News has been honoring 20 outstanding women every year from various fields. Please see below the list of 20 Outstanding Women and Lifetime Achievement Award recipient who will be honored on April 30, 2021 at Burlington Marriott Hotel in Burlington, MA.

Lifetime Achievement Award will go to acclaimed Bharatanatyam dance teacher Sridevi Ajai Thirumalai, who is the Founder and Artistic Director of the Natyamani School of Dance. INDIA New England News will also honor Circle of Hope, co-founded by Nirmala Garimella and Farida Kathawalla. Based in Boston, the Circle of Hope brings women philanthropists together to work towards AIF programs impacting women and girls in India.

The Woman of the Year gala is sponsored by the BMW of Sudbury, The Boston Group USA, The Mishra Group, INE MultiMedia and Marriott Burlington, among others. Supporting sponsors are Alankar Wedding Planners & Decorators and Boston Sound & Light Company.

Here is the list of Outstanding Women 2020 (in the alphabetical order by last name):

Gayatri Aryan

Director, Product Development at Dell Technologies

Chair, Baal Yuva Vibhag at Hindi Manch

Sunita Badola

Head, External Partnership & Patient-Centric Data Strategy

Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Ltd

Priti Chatter

Partner

Neonet Capital LLC

Swati Elavia

President, Monsoon Kitchen

2019 Business Person of the Year for Massachusetts

Manisha Jain

Founder, Sew We Care

Volunteer CEO, Juju Productions

Yogita Miharia

Director, India Association of Greater Boston

Actress, SETU

Director of Quality Assurance, Oracle

Sandra Nagale

Director, Digital Health & Data Services

Boston Scientific

Pratima Penumarthy

Director, Arya Math Academy

Coordinator, Team Aid Inc.

Thara Pillai

Associate Director

Harvard Business School Rock Center for Entrepreneurship

Varshini Prakash

Managing Director

Sunrise Movement

Dr. Sailaja Reddy, MD

Founder & Owner

Roothealthmd

Shimna Sameer

Managing Director, National Operations & Northeast Division Executive

Bank of America

Dr. Vaishali Sanchorawala, MD

Professor of Medicine

Director, Amyloidosis Center; Director, Autologous Stem Cell Transplant Program

Boston Medical Center and Boston University School of Medicine

Rhitu Siddharth

Special Assistant to Deputy United Nations Representative in Libya

United Nations

Rachana Shah

Co-Founder, Evergreen Adult Daycare

Secretary, Gujarati Association of New England (Gurjar)

Dr. Bharati Sinha, MD

NeoNatalogist

Brigham & Women’s Hospital

Aditi Soni

President

United India Association of New England

Renu Tewarie

Principal

Shishu Bharati, Walpole, MA

Geeta Vallecha

Yoga Educator and Trainer

Founder, Yoga First With Geeta

Reetika Vijay, AIA LEED AP

Managing Principal

IA Interior Architects

Special Recognition: