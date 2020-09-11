11 Startups Graduate From TiE Boston’s ScaleUp Program This Year

CAMBRIDGE, MA—Eleven startups graduated this year from TiE Boston’s ScaleUP Program, which helps teams of “Seed to Series A” companies overcome typical barriers to growth by helping them to optimize their strategic positioning, operations, sales and competitive advantage.

This year marked the 6th cohort of TiE Boston’s ScaleUp program, bringing the total number of startups supported through the program to 79.

“The ScaleUp program is unique in that it provides not just mentors but coaches to the startups,” said TiE Boston President Anu Chitrapu. “The coaches are matched with the teams factoring in several dimensions like industry, team composition and stage of the startup amongst others. Think personal trainer as opposed to a group training class.”

Satish Tadikonda, a serial entrepreneur and ScaleUp co-founder, said that companies are matched with sector relevant experts in the program.

“In ScaleUp, companies undergo a core curriculum and are matched to work with sector relevant serial entrepreneurs and industry experts to create a roadmap to growth,” said Mr. Tadikonda. “This form of access to highly successful entrepreneurs and content is what differentiates TiE Boston and ScaleUp in the rich local entrepreneurial ecosystem.”

The ScaleUp program is run by a task force of experts with deep experience in founding and growing companies. The task force members for Cohort 6, Neeraj Chandra, Satish Tadikonda, Zach Braiker and Alex Kormushoff took on an additional dimension of helping the startups deal with the challenges posed by COVID-19.

“The success of Cohort 6 is proof of the unique value the TIE ScaleUp program provides to entrepreneurs in New England,” said Mr. Chandra. “Working closely with dedicated highly curated mentors, who are serial entrepreneurs, the current ScaleUp companies not only survived the unprecedented pandemic crisis but quite a few even grew stronger. It is this tangible proof of real contribution to the innovation ecosystem which I find most motivating.”

Graduates of the 6th cohort are ready to scale up and are already creating waves in the startup community. Here are the startups from Cohort 6:

50 Skills offers one workspace for hiring – integrating all the tools you need to build the perfect workflow.

BCube Analytics is an enterprise-wide solution to collaboratively manage any type of audit and with any auditor using secure, cloud-based SaaS portals.

Cloud Control is a multi-cloud migration & automation platform using GitOps, approval workflow, controls and end-to-end observability from source to live.

Espressly offers beautiful cafe ordering apps with connected devices (IoT) and point-of-sale integration.

iVexSol is a manufacturer of custom-made stable lentiviral vector producer cell lines for the rapid production of high-titre, high-quality, vectors at any scale for early, mid and late stage cell and gene therapy providers.

Keva Health offers a remote care management SaaS platform for respiratory diseases.

Meetcaregivers is an innovative platform that intelligently connects seniors with all the resources they need to happily age at home.

Medcohere is a service provider that offers an efficient referral management system to connect dentists, dental specialists and physicians for real-time case collaboration and file transfer.

PartRunner provides OnDemand/Last-Mile deliveries for B2B in Construction, Trades, Auto, and Wholesale Industries.

RockStep is revolutionizing drug discovery with SaaS tools that solve data problems and operational inefficiencies that are costing drug companies billions of dollars.

Tableboost is a food service equipment management marketplace for equipment purchases, repairs, scheduled maintenance, financing, etc. from the best service providers and suppliers at the lowest cost.

