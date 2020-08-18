XRHealth Appoints Deepa Javeri as Chief Financial Officer

BOSTON — XRHealth, an extended reality therapeutic applications and XR telehealth services firm, announced that Deepa Javeri, a financial expert and executive, has been named Chief Financial Officer effective immediately.

Javeri’s appointment comes at an exciting moment of global growth and expansion for XRHealth.

Prior to joining XRHealth, she served as the Chief Financial Officer at FRANK, where she closed a $10 million Series A financing round. Earlier in her career, Javeri spent fifteen years as a capital markets investor most recently at Bank of America Merrill Lynch. Throughout her time at Bank of America Merrill Lynch, she held a variety of positions in the U.S., Asia, and Europe focused on equity portfolio management, corporate bankruptcies, and reorganizations.

“Deepa brings XRHealth a high level of expertise in fundraising, resource allocation, strategic planning and international financial markets at a time when our company is growing exponentially,” says Eran Orr, CEO of XRHealth. “Having her on board will enable XRHealth to continue to expand both domestically and internationally.”

“We are living in a moment that is asking us to transform the way healthcare is delivered,” says Deepa Javeri, CFO at XRHealth. “It is exciting to be part of a team that is answering that call. At XRHealth, we are revolutionizing remote patient care.”