US India Security Council Holds Fundraising for Congressman Joe Kennedy

BOSTON–The US India Security council held a video conference and Fund Raiser with Congressman Joe Kennedy (Massachusetts’s 4th congressional district) on August 23rd.

The conference was attended by Ramesh Kapur, Koty Srinivasa, Bharat Barai, Anil Deshpande, Rajendar Dichpally, Ravi Hotchandani, Anup Vashist , Vijay Nalamada, and staff of Congressman Joe Kennedy III.

Congressman Kennedy is running against Senator Ed Markey (D-Massachusetts) in the Democratic primary on Sept. 11, 2020.

Congressman Kennedy is a lawyer by profession and scion of the Kennedy family, grandson of U.S. Senator and U.S. Attorney General Robert F. Kennedy, a grandnephew of U.S. President John F. Kennedy and U.S. Senator Ted Kennedy, and a great-grandson of U.S. Ambassador to the United Kingdom Joseph P. Kennedy Sr.

Congressman Kennedy spoke about his vision for Massachusetts’s and how he plans to tackle the various issues that confront the state. He said that rebuilding the businesses in the state, with emphasis on small business is his main priority. He also said that the recent attacks against the minority community did not reflect the great values and ethos of America. He said restoring the pride of American and the respect it commands in the comity of nations would he his highest priority as Senator in addition to tacking the local issues of the state.

Ramesh Kapur who is a long time friend of the Kennedy family said that the Indian American community has a great friend in Joe Kennedy and urged him to be a member of the Armed Service committee of the Senate so that he can help USA and India face the many challenges that the two democracies face.

Mr. Kapur also said that Sen. Markey is Anti-India and has not endeared himself to the Indian American Community.

Bharat Barai said that he will ensure that Kennedy will get a congratulation letter from the Indian Prime Minister once he wins the senate race and assured all support to the congressman.

Anil Deshpande said that he would like the future Senator to visit India officially as a senator and understand the country and its people for a long-lasting partnership.

Ravi Hotchandani wished that Kennedy tackle the poverty issues the same way and with the same passion that his late Grandfather addressed them and earned a permanent place in the hearts of the poor and under privileged people.

Koty Krishna asked the Congressman about he plans to tackle China which is a major issue to USA because of its military and economic threat to the country.

Ajay Nalamada wanted Kennedy to reform the immigration policies and ensure that America removed the present quota system so that the country can benefit from the best talent from countries like India.