US Immigration Application Fee for Green Cards and Naturalization Go Up on Oct.2, Fee Waiver Eliminated

BOSTON— The Boston Mayor’s Office for Immigrant Advancement is urging eligible immigrants to apply for naturalization and Green Cards right away as fees rise significantly and some waivers are eliminated, starting Oct. 2, 2020.

Office for Immigrant Advancement Director Yusufi Vali said that the United States Citizenship and Immigration Services (USCIS) is making significant changes to the naturalization application. Starting October 2, it is raising the cost of application from $725 to $1,200 and eliminating the fee waiver for most low-income residents.

USCIS is also increasing the permanent residence (green card) application fee and implementing an asylum application fee, making the United States one of four countries to do so.

The City of Boston and the Mayor’s Office for Immigrant Advancement are encouraging eligible Boston immigrants to apply for citizenship before the October 2 fee increases. They can contact Project Citizenship at 617-694-5949 for free, high quality legal help with their application.