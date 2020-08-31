The Broken Hearts Gallery, Starring Geraldine Viswanathan, Opens in Theaters on Sept. 11

Acclaimed actress Geraldine Viswanathan headlines the new romantic comedy THE BROKEN HEARTS GALLERY which releases only in theaters across North America next week on September 11.

Utkarsh Ambudkar and Dacre Montgomery co-star in this new film from Executive Producer Selena Gomez which features a South Asian woman as the lead of a Hollywood rom-com.

What if you saved a souvenir from every relationship you’ve ever been in? THE BROKEN HEARTS GALLERY follows the always unique Lucy (Geraldine Viswanathan), a 20-something art gallery assistant living in New York City, who also happens to be an emotional hoarder. After she gets dumped by her latest boyfriend, Lucy is inspired to create The Broken Heart Gallery, a pop-up space for the items love has left behind. Word of the gallery spreads, encouraging a movement and a fresh start for all the romantics out there, including Lucy herself.