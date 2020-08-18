Tahira Kashyap Khurrana’s new book comes from an ‘honest place’

By Siddhi Jain

New Delhi– Having finished her long-awaited book ‘The 12 Commandments Of Being A Woman’, author-filmmaker Tahira Kashyap Khurrana says people will be able connect with her writing as she has “written from a very honest place”.

“I think I have blurted out a whole lot of things! Some might go down well and some might not, but all I know is people will be able to connect as I have written from a very honest place. And that honest corner has a lot of opinions, humour and silly notions too. Women have funny stories to tell too and while many females can relate to it, men might just be intrigued by it too,” Tahira told IANSlife, after she confirmed submitting the final manuscript of the upcoming book.

Kashyap Khurrana made her writing debut in 2011 with ‘I Promise’ followed by her next ‘Souled Out’. She has also co-authored husband Ayushmann Khurrana’s biography ‘Cracking the Code: My Journey in Bollywood.’

Published by Juggernaut Books, ‘The 12 Commandments Of Being A Woman’, is a quirky take towards the experiences of being and becoming a woman.

Tahira has been very productive during the lockdown, using up her time to write and develop ideas for her lockdown tales series. While her book is expected to release by the end of this year, it has generated much interest among readers.

The talent powerhouse said in a social media post: “A sneak peek into my writing corner! Submitted my manuscript. Can’t contain my excitement of sharing the crazy commandments of being a woman! All I can say is this corner that I work from brings out the outrageous me.” (IANS)