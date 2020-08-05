Sunidhi Chauhan on her song ‘Maskhari’ in ‘Dil Bechara’

Mumbai– Singer Sunidhi Chauhan recently sang Maskhari, a lighthearted song in Dil Bechara, the last film of late actor Sushant Singh Rajput.

” ‘Maskhari’ is a fun song with so many beautiful and interesting parts in it. After all, it is AR Rahman sir (who has composed it), and it is always special for me to sing for him. Amitabh Bhattacharya has penned it incredibly and added so much more to the uplifting vibe of the song. ‘Peedahaari balm maskhari’ is my favourite line in the song,” said Sunidhi, who has sung the song with Hriday Gattani.

“The experience of co-singing this song with Sunidhi was awesome. The song has the thrill of a rollercoaster and Amitabh Bhattacharya’s choice of words is very interesting,” said Hriday.

Directed by Mukesh Chhabra, “Dil Bechara” is a remake of the 2014 Hollywood hit “The Fault In Our Stars”, which is based on John Green’s 2012 bestseller of the same name. (IANS)