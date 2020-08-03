Shibani Kashyap: My brother is my biggest critic

Mumbai– Singer Shibani Kashyap says her brother is her biggest critic and supporter, and thanked him for being her best friend for life.

“I believe that one of the most important and pious bonds around the world is that shared between siblings. We Indians mark the festival of Raksha Bandhan to celebrate this bond. The word Raksha Bandhan translates to ‘safety’ and ‘bond’ and is a promise to always be there, protect, and guide each other,” Shibani said.

“My brother Ashish Kashyap is not just a pillar of strength not only to me but to our whole family. I am supremely proud of his achievements that he has attained at such a young age. He is my buddy and also my biggest critic and supporter. I just pray that god blesses him always and may he keep flourishing in all his future endeavours,” added the singer, known for films songs like “Sajna aa bhi jaa” and “Zinda hoon main”.

“I promise I shall be always there for him, as I have been since childhood and I thank you for being my built-in best friend for life,” added the singer.

Talking about her sister, Ashish said: “My little sister, though older than me, has always seemed younger due to her childlike effervescence. I am indeed proud of her as she has carved her musical niche completely on her own steam, fighting all odds. Even during this pandemic she has reached out to millions all over the world spreading cheer through the language of music. We remain bonded as best friends, despite sibling squabbles.” (IANS)