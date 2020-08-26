Rhea never consumed drugs in her life, ready for any test: Lawyer

Mumbai–Bollywood actor and late actor Sushant Singh Rajput’s girlfriend Rhea Chakraborty never ever consumed drugs and is ready for any test, her lawyer said on Tuesday after reports that her chats with few people mentioned usage of drugs.

The response came after some media channels claimed that her chats showed a drug angle.

Satish Maneshinde, in a statement, said: “Rhea has never consumed drugs in her life time. She’s ready for a blood test any time.”

Earlier in the day, the Enforcement Directorate had written to the Narcotics Control Bureau seeking their guidance in the drug angle in the case.

The source said that the agency wants to ascertain if there was some drug syndicate angle involved in the case of Sushant, who was found dead at his flat in Mumbai’s Bandra on June 14.

The ED has registered a case of money laundering on the basis of the Bihar Police FIR filed on the complaint of Sushant’s father K.K. Singh. The agency has already recorded the statement of Sushant’s father, his sisters Priyanka Singh, and Meetu Singh in connection with the case.

It has also recorded the statement of Rhea, her brother Showik, father Indrajit, Sushant’s ex-manager Shruti Modi, flatmate Siddharth Pithani, house manager Samuel Miranda, chartered accountant Sandeep Sridhar, Rhea’s CA Ritesh Shah and others.

Meanwhile, a team of CBI’s SIT, which is in Mumbai to probe the death of the actor on Tuesday continued their questioning of Pithani, Sushant’s personal staff Neeraj Singh, his CA Sridhar and accountant Rajat Mewati. According to sources, the CBI team has also summoned two Mumbai Police personnel in connection with the case.

The CBI team has visited the flat of Sushant twice along with the forensic team and Pithani, Neeraj and Dipesh Sawant. In the last four days, it has also twice visited the Waterstone resort, where Sushant stayed for two months and the Cooper hospital where his autopsy was done.

The agency is yet to summon Rhea and her family members.

The CBI has also sought help from AIIMS Forensic Department to understand the autopsy report of Sushant. The time of death was missing from the seven page report. The CBI team earlier in the day briefed their superiors in Delhi about the latest developments and findings in the case.

The CBI took over the probe after the Supreme Court gave its nod for the federal probe agency to investigate. (IANS)