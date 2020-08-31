Rhea grilled by CBI for 3rd day, asked about Sushant’s treatment

Mumbai– Bollywood actor Rhea Chakraborty was questioned by the CBI’s Special Investigation Team for eight hours on Sunday, on issues including the medical treatment and medicines administered to Sushant Singh Rajput and mention of drugs in her chats, and is likely to be questioned again as her answers were “not satisfactory”.

The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) team has been questioning Rhea daily since the last three days.

According to the CBI officials, Rhea, accompanied by brother Showik, arrived at the DRDO guest house around 10.15 a.m. on Sunday and left at 7 p.m.

A CBI source said that the agency questioned her again about the expenses made by her from Sushant’s credit card and his medical treatment.

The source said that the CBI team was keen on getting more details on the treatment of Sushant, what medicines were being administered to him, and since how long he was getting treatment.

The source said that when the questions about the medical treatment and medicines were asked, Rhea was “evasive”.

She was also not “comfortable” when asked about the problems of Sushant and why she was talking about drugs in her chats, according to the source.

The source said that she was also questioned about the reasons for replacing the personal staff at Sushant’s residence and reportedly keeping the late actor away from his family.

The CBI team also grilled her about the financial transactions and plans of investments.

The CBI team was not satisfied with Rhea’s responses and plans to summon her again.

Till date, the CBI has questioned Rhea for over 25 hours. She was questioned for over 10 hours on Friday and seven hours on Saturday.

The CBI also grilled her brother separately on Friday and Saturday besides questioning Sushant’s personal staff Neeraj Singh, and Dipesh Sawant, flatmate Siddharth Pithani and others.

The CBI team had arrived in Mumbai along with the forensic team last Thursday, a day after the Supreme Court gave the nod for a probe by the federal agency, and was exempted from mandatory quarantine by the BMC.

The CBI team has till date twice visited the Cooper Hospital, Sushant’s Bandra flat and Waterstone resort.

The team has also collected all the documents from the Mumbai Police related to the case.

The CBI has registered a case on the orders of the Central government on the basis of a request from the Bihar government. Sushant’s father K.K. Singh had filed a case with the Bihar Police against Rhea, her father Indrajit, mother Sandhya, brother Showik, Sushant’s ex-manager Shruti Modi, house manager Samuel Miranda, Pithani and unknown others. (IANS)