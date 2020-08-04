Namit Das to Sushmita Sen: You will forever be my crush

Mumbai– Actor Namit Das cannot stop gushing about Sushmita Sen.

Namit worked with Sushmita in the recent web series “Aarya”, and is clearlyu floored by the former beauty queen.

“I have been wanting to do this for a longtime. But I just haven’t had the courage nor the right words to express this. Let me just say, there are some people in this world whose beauty isn’t limited to physical perception. It’s more of an energy. A powerful force that helps you become more beautiful. That’s Sushmita Sen for you,” he wrote on Instagram.

“I have had the privilege to share her aura during our show ‘Aarya’. You are truly beautiful Miss Sen. You absorb everything around you. All the gazes, All those men shifting around you, All the people everyone disappear into beautiful silhouettes when your radiant self shines on set. I have seen that. I have been that shadow. A huge respectful bow to the queen that you are. You will forever be my crush from ‘Main hoon na’ & my dream girl ‘Miss Universe’. Thank you for ‘Aarya’. Thank you for all these million things you do to make people comfortable around you. Thank you for being ‘you’,” he concluded.

“Aarya” marked Sushmita’s return to showbiz after a gap of half a decade. She was last seen in the 2015 Bengali art film, “Nirbaak”.

Namit, who started his journey on television with the show “Pancham”, became a houshold name with his act in the TV series “Sumit Sambhal Lega”. His recent outings are the OTT shows “Aarya” and “Mafia”. (IANS)