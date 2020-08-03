More power to siblings

By Siddhi Jain

New Delhi– It’s not just power couples who have made a mark when it comes to their professions; siblings across polity, society, showbiz and business have risen to fame to carry forth or create legacies. This Raksha Bandhan, here’s a look at siblings of note and repute. Get inspired:

Aryaman Birla and Ananya Birla

Born to billionaire Kumar Mangalam Birla (Chairman of Aditya Birla Group) and Neerja Birla, the brother-sister duo share a close bond, despite being poles apart in their professions. While Ananya is an established singer and recently became the first Indian to feature on the largest pop radio show in the US, Aryaman is a cricketer and has been part of the Indian Premier League (IPL).

Shashi Tharoor and Smita Tharoor

While parliamentarian, author and former UN Under-Secretary-General Shashi Tharoor may find himself featured across mainstream media everyday, his sisters’ Shobha and Smita have an unusual date with the media. Their encounter with mass visibility – began when they were all but infants, being the first-ever babies to feature on the famous Amul ads, which found their way all over the country back in 1961! Smita was Amul’s first colour baby.

Bhushan Kumar and Tulsi Kumar

Children of T-series music label founder Gulshan Kumar, Tulsi and Bhushan Kumar are notable names in the Indian music scene. While Tulsi has gained success for playback singing with songs like ‘O Saki Saki’ and ‘Tera Ban Jaunga’, Bhushan heads the company and has produced some of the best-known films in Bollywood.

Zoya Akhtar and Farhan Akhtar

Film director Zoya Akhtar and actor Farhan Akhtar inherit a legacy of films and a love for words. Key movies like, ‘Dil Chahta Hai’, ‘Zindagi Na Milegi Dobara’, ‘Dil Dhadakne Do’ and ‘Gully Boy’ are part of their individual or collective film journeys, so it is all but natural that the duo are recognised by their peers for their talent and award-winning work.

Tej Pratap Yadav, Tejashwi Yadav and Misa Bharti

The children of politicians, are now politicians themselves in the Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) party. The Yadav sibling trio, Tej Pratap Yadav, Tejashwi Yadav and Misa Bharti are the eldest children of Lalu Prasad Yadav and Rabri Devi. (IANS)