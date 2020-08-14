Democract – Washington State Senate 47th Distrct

Mona graduated from the University of Cincinnati with a bachelor’s degree in psychology and earned an MBA in sustainable business from Pinchot University. She also attended the Women’s Campaign School at Yale University. For 15 years, Mona operated her own mortgage business, MOXY Money. Now, she works full time as a legislator. She has centered her career around sustainable development, equal access to housing, and empowering marginalized voices.

Elected to the Washington State Senate in 2018, Mona now serves as the vice chair of the Senate Housing Affordability & Stability Committee, and as a member of the Senate Transportation Committee; the Senate Financial Institutions, Economic Development & Trade Committee; and the Senate Environment, Energy & Technology Committee. During her first year as an elected official, Mona has worked tirelessly on behalf of the environment, affordable housing, and equity and inclusion. (http://sdc.wastateleg.org/das/biography/)