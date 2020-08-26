Kangana Ranaut: Most popular drug in the film industry is cocaine

Mumbai–Continuing with her allegations on Wednesday that drugs are a commonplace occurrence in Bollywood, actress Kangana Ranaut, in her latest tweets, has revealed that the most popular drug in the film industry is cocaine.

She has also offered to help Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) in any probe they might want her to, but wants the “centre government” to provide her with protection in return.

Kangana has, over the past few years, been vocal about Bollywood nepotism that favours star kids. The conversation around the subject has been revived after the death of Sushant Singh Rajput on June 14.

On Wednesday, she opened up about how drugs are commonly used in the film industry.

“Most popular drug in the film industry is cocaine, it is used in almost all house parties it’s very expensive but in the beginning when you go to the houses of high and mighty it’s given free, MDMA crystals are mixed in water and at times passed on to you without your knowledge,” tweeted Kangana.

“I am more than willing to help @narcoticsbureau but I need protection from the centre government, I have not only risked my career but also my life, it is quiet evident Sushanth knew some dirty secrets that’s why he has been killed,” she further tweeted.

One Twitter user called the revelations “explosive” but she doesn’t think so.

“I don’t think it’s that explosive in movie Sanju exploitation of women, debauchery, drug abuse movie mafia’s underworld connections has been flaunted, explicit details are given yet it seems they hold way too much power to pretty much get away with anything,” she replied.

Earlier in the day, IANS had reported how the actress had referred to the film industry as “Bullywood”. She had said that if NCB enters “Bullywood”, many A-listers will be behind bars

“If narcotics Control Bureau enters Bullywood, many A listers will be behind bars, if blood tests are conducted many shocking revelations will happen. Hope @PMOIndia under swatchh Bharat mission cleanses the gutter called Bullywood,” Kangana had tweeted from her verified account, tagging the office of the Prime Minister of India.

The actress had also alleged without taking names that her mentor used to spike her drinks when she was still a minor. Kangana also alleged that after she started attending famous film parties, she got exposed to the world of drugs, debauchery and mafia.

“I was still a minor my mentor turned tormentor used to spike my drinks and sedate me to prevent me from going to cops, when I became successful and got entry in to the most famous film parties I was exposed to the most shocking and sinister world and drugs, debauchery and mafia,” Kangana had written.

Kangana’s tweet comes on the day when the Enforcement Directorate (ED) summoned talent manager Jaya Saha in connection with the money laundering probe into the death of Sushant.

Saha was consultant at Kwann Talent Agency, and was also the talent manager for Sushant’s girlfriend Rhea Chakraborty.

An ED source said that the financial probe agency wants to question her about the drug angle that has come up after one of Saha’s conversations with Rhea got leaked. (IANS)