Indian American Singer Anuradha Palakurthi on Her Program with Vijay Prakash on India Day in Boston

BOSTON–Indian-American singer Anuradha Palakurthi and South Indian singer Vijay Prakash will present “One India” musical program that will include songs in multiple Indian languages on India Day celebrations organized by the India Association of Greater Boston, known as IAGB.

In an exclusive video interview on Face-to-Face with INDIA New England News, Ms. Palakurthi talks about the program, which will be broadcast live on Facebook and YouTube.

To watch the full interview, please click here, or on the image below.

Earlier this year, Ms. Palakurthi’s “Jaan Meri” song from her Jaan Meri album won the prestigious Independent Music Category’s best Song of the Year Award at the Radio Mirchi Music Awards, the Indian equivalent of the Grammys. Two of the top five nominees for the best song of the year for the Radio Mirchi Music Awards in the Non-Film/ Independent category were from Jaan Meri Album.

Ms. Palakurthi has been recognized as the top-rated singer of Indian origin by industry legends. She has performed live with Bollywood singers like Kumar Sanu, Suresh Wadkar, Deepak Pandit and Bappi Lahiri across the United States. She has recorded a duet with Hariharan for Ekal Vidyalaya – composed by guitarist Prasanna with drummer Sivamani and a group of 14 multiple-Grammy winning musicians from across the globe. She sings in six Indian languages and has recorded playback for South Indian films.