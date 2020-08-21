Humko Tumse Ho Gaya Hai Pyar: A Musical Tribute to Mukesh, Rafi and Kishor Kumar on Saturday

BOSTON—Three local singer will pay tribute to “Tridev of Bollywood, three superstar singers: Mukesh, Mohammed Rafi and Kishore Kumar, on Saturday, Aug. 22 on Zoom.

The musical tribute is called: Humko Tumse Ho Gaya Hai Pyar, a Bollywood love song that was picturized on Parveen Babi, Amitabh Bachchan, Vinod Khanna, Rishi Kapoor, Shabana Azmi and Neetu Singh in the Hindi movie Amar Akbar Anthony. The song is sung by Kishore Kumar, Lata Mangeshkar, Mohammed Rafi and Mukesh.

The three Boston singers participating in Humko Tumse Ho Gaya Hai Pyar program are: Mohan Subramaniam, Sankar Gangaikondan and Valentino Almeida. The program will be emceed by Bipin Parekh, Harish Dang, Manisha Jain and Praveen Misra.

Here are the details about the program:

Dare: Saturday, Aug. 22, 2020

Time: 6:30 PM

Location: Zoom.