‘Hum Aapke Hain Koun’ turns 26: Madhuri Dixit, Renuka Shahane celebrate

Mumbai– Bollywood actresses Madhuri Dixit and Renuka Shahane took to social media on Wednesday to celebrate their all-time blockbuster, Hum Aapke Hain Koun, completing 26 years of release.

Sharing a photo of herself with co-star Salman Khan, and a poster of “Hum Aapke Hain Koun”, Madhuri Dixit tweeted from her verified account: “Then and now! Can’t believe it’s been #26YearsOfHAHK. Remembering the fun memories and hard work of the incredible team who left no stone unturned to perfect every single scene. Thanks to everyone for watching and enjoying the film even today. Many many thanks and loads of love.”

Renuka Shahane, who played Madhuri’s elder sister in the family drama, also tweeted from her verified account: “Forever grateful for this incredible film @rajshri #Soorajji #SwargiyaRajBabuji #SwargiyaSudhaji and the entire Rajshri family.”

“Hum Aapke Hain Koun” released on August 5, 1994. Directed by Sooraj Barjatya, the film had a supporting cast that comprised Mohnish Bahl, Reema Lagoo, Anupam Kher and Alok Nath among others. The film was Bollywood’s biggest hit for years. (IANS)