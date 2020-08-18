Hansraj Hans’ son Navraj comes up with new song ‘Khaas’

Chandigarh– Singer Navraj Hans has come up with a new track, titled Khaas. The romantic-sad track is a solo for Navraj and the music video features him along with actress Ihana Dhillon.

“The video was shot on location in Italy and Austria prior to the lockdown, in January. We decided to shoot the video while it was snowing in Europe so as to convey the feel of the track. Though it is a romantic ballad, it has its share of blues and that’s something all lovers experience.

“I’m happy that we got to shoot the song in some of the most amazing places. That’s like a cherry on the cake because they make the song look more beautiful,” Navraj said.

Navraj is the son of veteran Punjabi singer Hansraj Hans. He is known for singing several songs in Bollywood films, including “Street Dancer 3D” and “De De Pyaar De”. (IANS)