Gov. Charlie Baker, Sen. Ed Markey and Congressman Joe Kennedy to Join IAGB’s Virtual India Day Celebration

BOSTON–Massachusetts Governor Charlie Baker, Senator Ed Markey (MA-D) and Congressman Joe Kennedy (4th-D) will join India’s virtual Independence Day celebrations, which is organized online this year by India Association of Greater Boston because of COVID-19.

In an exclusive video interview with Face-to-Face of INDIA New England News, IAGB President Sanjay Gowda and Vice President Vaishali Gade talk about IAGB’s India Day celebrations.

IAGB took upon a number of unique initiatives this year to celebrate India Day during these challenging times. Among many initiatives, the flag hoisting is one such big project and IAGB team has been working on this for the last 10 to 12 weeks, to bring India Day celebration to many towns in the New England region.

It is a formal flag hoisting ceremony to commemorate India’s Independence Day with the town officials, representatives and town communities while following all the safety guidelines, on August 14th and 15th, almost at the same time.

Also, IAGB has planned a grand celebration on August 15th from 6.30 pm to 10.30 pm with an exciting line up of professional performances.

One India Music Concert – featuring India’s singing star, Vijay Prakash, and Indian-American singer Anuradha Palakurthi; Tad-Bharatham – a dance production that features highly cherished aspects of India and her glorious culture, by internationally acclaimed choreographers, the fabulous dance duo Nirupama Rajendra.