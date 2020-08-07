Dr. Arpan Patel Joins Middlesex Digestive Health & Endoscopy Center

ACTON, MA – Middlesex Digestive Health & Endoscopy Center, specialists in the evaluation, diagnosis and management of digestive diseases, announced that Dr. Arpan H. Patel has joined the practice.

Dr. Patel, who will begin seeing patients in September, brings deep expertise and training in numerous areas of gastroenterology care and treatment to the growing practice, including advanced interventional endoscopy procedures and therapies such as ERCP and ablative therapies for Barrett’s esophagus. He is an expert in endoscopic ultrasound and managing complex bariatric (weight loss) procedures, and will be a valuable addition in helping manage post-bariatric surgery patients at Emerson hospital.

Endoscopic ultrasound is the most advanced gastroenterology procedure, unavailable to most community hospitals. Emerson hospital will now have the ability to provide this valuable advanced procedure in conjunction with the reputable Mass General Cancer Center at Emerson hospital.

“Dr. Patel is a highly skilled, forward-thinking gastroenterologist that shares in our philosophy of leveraging innovation and new technologies in our field to help our patients achieve the best possible outcomes,” said Dr. Raj Devarajan, founder of Middlesex Digestive. “On top of that, he’s a terrific, compassionate man.”

Accepted out of high school into Northwestern University’s Honors Program in Medical Education – a joint acceptance to both the undergraduate program and the University’s Feinberg School of Medicine – Dr. Patel received his Medical Doctorate in 2012.

He is board certified by the American Board of Internal Medicine in both Internal Medicine and Gastroenterology, and in addition to Massachusetts he is licensed to practice in six other states. He joins Middlesex Digestive from the Gastroenterology Department of Mid-Atlantic Permanente Medical Group in Maryland.

After receiving his doctorate, Dr. Patel was matched to the University of Virginia Health System for his residency, finishing it at the University of Michigan Health Systems where his wife was completing hers in plastic surgery. He also completed his fellowship in the Division of Gastroenterology and Hepatology there and continued to serve as an advanced endoscopy fellow and clinical lecturer until 2019.

While an undergraduate, Dr. Patel received the J.G. Nolan Scholarship, given to students who have excelled in their studies, and in later years he was honored as a Liver Emerging Scholar by the American Association for the Study of Liver Diseases and as a Chief Gastroenterology Fellow by the University of Michigan Division of Gastroenterology and Hepatology.

Since its inception in 2006, Middlesex Digestive has grown from a staff of five to over 50, including a number of physicians with decades of experience in gastroenterology, psychiatry and specialized areas such as IBD, Celiac, Crohn’s, weight management, cancer screening and GERD management.