Donald will trump, predicts Kerala numerologist

Thiruvananthapuram– Donald Trump may be trailing his Democrat rival Joe Biden in US polls in the run-up to the presidential poll, but a 68-year-old Kerala numerologist is ready to place his bet on Trump’s re-election as the US President in November for the second term.

MK Damodaran, a retired Kerala government employee, said his numerological calculations and analysis based on ‘fate and occult numbers’ and Trump’s date of birth etc had made him predict Trump’s victory.

“November 3, 2020 is the day of the US presidential election, which is strongly lucky for incumbent President Trump. His date of birth is June 14, 1946. As such, his birth number is 5 (1 + 4). Besides, he was born in the sun sign Gemini that is ruled by planet Mercury. Number 5 is represented by planet Mercury,” Damodaran told IANS.

He further said that the coming election is the 59th such held after every four years.

“The number 59 again represents 5 (5+9=14, 1+4=5). The US got independence on July 4, 1776. The fate number of that day is also 5. (7 + 4 + 1 + 7 + 7 + 6=32, 3+2=5). The number 5 plays a key role for Trump.”

Analysing further, Damodaran said that “the ‘fate number’ of Trump is 4 (6+1+4+1+9+4+6=31, 3+1=4). The year 2020 also represents number 4 (2+0+2+0=4). So year 2020 is lucky for Trump”.

Damodaran sid Trump’s ‘occult number’ is 48, which adds up to 3. “Since the election will be held on November 3, it augurs well for Trump,” the numerologist said.

He said that he had used such calculations to successfully make predictions about cricketing icon Sachin Tendulkar, India’s victory at the 2011 World Cup etc. In 2012, he said, he had predicted that the US will top the medal tally in the London Olympics. The prediction was based on the lucky numbers of President Barack Obama and his wife Michelle Obama.

Damodaran said that an analysis of Biden’s numbers indicated that his chances to get elected as the US President are “very remote”. (IANS)