DataRobot Appoints Parm Uppal as Chief Revenue Officer

BOSTON–DataRobot has appointed Parm Uppal as Chief Revenue Officer to help steer the company’s continued hypergrowth. Working closely with President and Chief Operating Officer Dan Wright and Chief Go-To-Market Officer Tom Levey, Uppal will further establish the company’s sales program to bring DataRobot’s end-to-end enterprise AI platform to more organizations across the world.

Uppal has deep experience in building a high-growth sales program and developing sales leaders. He most recently served as VP of Sales at AppDynamics where he built out the West region, growing it over 270% in the last 3 years. Prior to this he built out the U.S major account program, driving more than 200% growth over 12 months. Uppal also served as a member of the leadership team behind AppDynamics $3.7 billion acquisition by Cisco. Uppal has also previously held leadership positions at BMC Software.

“Enterprises know they need to invest in AI to fuel business performance, but often lack the resources to derive value from their AI investments,” said Uppal. “That’s why I am so excited to join DataRobot — it combines a cutting-edge, end-to-end platform with resources that allow businesses to understand and track the value from their investments.”

New research from IDC predicts worldwide revenues for the AI market, including software, hardware, and services, are expected to total $156.6 billion in 2020, an increase of 12.3% over 2019. In his role as CRO, Uppal will focus on capitalizing on this market opportunity by building out DataRobot’s global sales organization, particularly across EMEA and APAC, as well as augmenting the company’s channel and alliances programs to extend DataRobot’s market share and allow organizations to usher in greater business value from AI.

“With a record setting first half of the year, DataRobot is the AI partner that the world’s largest organizations trust,” said Wright. “We’re thrilled to welcome Parm to DataRobot to help further accelerate our rapid growth and momentum across the globe and in all verticals. With his extensive track record building elite go-to-market teams, Parm is the perfect person to develop our sales leaders moving forward.”

