Cricketer Rohit Sharma brushes up on daddy skills during lockdown

By Puja Gupta



New Delhi– Cricketer Rohit Sharma feels the lockdown has been a testing time mentally and taught us all to not take anything that we have for granted.

He says: “There have been various instances where I have missed out on something special during my daughter’s childhood because I was on national duty. This lockdown has enabled me to witness and be present for some of these special moments.”

In a candid interview with IANSlife, Sharma, who has been roped in as the brand ambassador of sports performance brand Oakley, shares how he utilised his time during the lockdown, his fitness regime and his association with the brand. Excerpts:

With postponement of sport events, how do you maintain your fitness?

Sharma: I believe that fitness is a combination of a healthy state of mind and body, both of which can be achieved at home. What is required is sincerity, self-control, and commitment towards attaining your goal, which is not restricted to hitting the gym. As for me, during this lockdown, I ensured that I regularly follow my fitness regime as I knew that we would be back on the pitch very soon.

What is your fitness regime?

Sharma: I have been working on my endurance, strength, and overall fitness. I have been making the most of this period by sleeping on time and eating well.

Do you follow a strict diet even when at home and not playing?

Sharma: As a person, I am a big-time foodie. As you must be aware, that being a professional athlete, I need to stick to a specific diet plan. However, while I did cheat on my diet during the lockdown, my wife and my conscience kept me in check.

Tell us about your association with Oakley?

Sharma: I am excited to be associated with Oakley, a brand acclaimed worldwide for its innovative lens technologies and unparalleled optical clarity, helping athletes push the boundaries of performance. I have always been an ardent fan of Oakley eyewear for its enhanced style, protection, vision, and disruptive technology, and joining the Oakley team strengthens my affinity for the brand. The brand’s new campaign ‘For The Love Of Sport’ aims to inspire hope and positivity by celebrating Sport, and how it can enlighten and uplift, especially during unprecedented times.

What qualities do you look for while choosing a brand endorsement?

Sharma: For me, while choosing a brand it is imperative that the DNA of the brand resonates with my thoughts and fans. I know that as a professional athlete, I need to be responsible with all my decisions including brand endorsements and there is a high degree of contemplation and study so that the brand and I are aligned on the values and the brand message.

How did you spend your lockdown days?

Sharma: As professional cricketers, we are constantly on the move. So, this lockdown has allowed me to spend some quality time with my family. There have been various instances where I have missed out on something special about my daughter’s childhood because I was on national duty. This lockdown has enabled me to witness and be there for these special moments.

Did you learn anything about yourself during this period?

Sharma: This time has taught us all to not take anything that we have for granted. It has been a testing time mentally, but I have been working on strengthening my mind as well and staying positive. It has been hard to not have the game to turn to, because it has been such a constant for me all these years; I have made the most of my family time which has been great! Brushed up on my daddy skills.

What impact do you think the crisis has had on the sports community as the entire sports calendar has been affected?

Sharma: I believe that sport is the biggest source of happiness in the world. With time every sport evolves, but the pandemic has led to the evolution of sportsmen which augurs well for the world and specifically the fans. (IANS)