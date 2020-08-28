Boston Mayor’s Office for Immigrant Advancement Opens Application for New Program for Emerging Ledares

BOSTON – The Boston Mayor’s Office for Immigrant Advancement (MOIA) in collaboration with the Civic Engagement Cabinet are establishing a new program for Boston immigrants who wish to take more civic ownership and become leaders in the community.

The program, Immigrants Lead Boston, is a 12-week course for a group of selected immigrant residents to meet key City of Boston officials and learn how to effectively navigate local government. The goal is for these participants to become leaders in their communities, sharing what they learned with others and becoming civically active on issues that matter to them.

“I am excited to announce Immigrants Lead Boston. This program will invaluably benefit the City of Boston and our immigrant communities,” said Boston Mayor Martin J. Walsh. “The insights and skills of Boston’s immigrants are crucial for the successful, equitable governance of our city and the empowerment of all our communities.”

Approximately 28% of Boston residents are foreign-born, and this program aims to tap deeper into the civic power of Boston’s diverse populations.

“Immigrants Lead Boston will continue to grow and invigorate the relationship between the City of Boston and its immigrant communities,” said Yusufi S. Vali, Director of the Mayor’s Office for Immigrant Advancement. “If you didn’t grow up in this country and in this education system, it can be difficult to know how to effectively advocate for issues important to your community. This program will help emerging leaders navigate local government and leverage resources, and this in turn helps the City know and understand the needs of underrepresented communities so we can make Boston a more welcoming and equitable City for all.”

To ensure all residents have equitable access to government, the City of Boston is granting the participants scholarship stipends of up to $1,000 for their time and commitment.

The program begins October 21, 2020 but applications are due by September 18. To learn more about Immigrants Lead Boston and to apply, visit boston.gov/immigrants-lead. Interested residents are also encouraged to register for a virtual information session on Saturday, September 5, 10-11 a.m.