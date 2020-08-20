Bollywood Roundup: Vir Das, Bobby Deol, Ananya Panday, and more…

Vir Das: Comedy can be utilised for positive change

Mumbai– Actor-comedian Vir Das feels comedy can be utilised to usher positive change, and is set to support charity for Covid frontline workers.

“Comedians, artistes or even art for that matter has the larger responsibility of stretching beyond the set role of entertaining people,” said Vir Das.

His comedy special “Inside Out” will premiere on his website on August 21, and the comic artiste has zeroed in on NGOs through which he will contribute proceeds from the gig.

“I strongly feel and know comedy can be utilised for positive change too, and that’s what we intend to do with ‘Inside Out’,” he pointed out.

“In a somewhat unkind world, where we have seen so many people getting displaced it is upon us, the privileged lot, to support those who are struggling to make ends meet. So while I do want to make people laugh primarily, I wish that the proceeds of this special go to people who are working on the frontline so we can take an hour out of our lives and laugh,” he said.

“Inside Out” has been created from his 30 virtual shows between March and June this year.

Bobby Deol looks forward to OTT debut with ‘Class Of 83’

Mumbai– Actor Bobby Deol is excited to enter the world of OTT with his next release, and he hopes his new start comes with a magical touch.

Bobby makes his OTT debut with the digitally-released film, “Class Of 83”, which premieres on August 21. The film is backed by superstar Shah Rukh Khan’s banner, Red Chillies Entertainment.

“Trusting the magic of new beginnings… #ThrowbackThursday First Day on the sets of #ClassOf83!,” Bobby wrote on Twitter, while sharing a photograph of himself standing in front of the vanity van while working on the film.

“Class Of 83” is based on Hussain Zaidi’s book, “The Class Of 83”, and accounts the story of a hero policeman shunted to a punishment posting as the Dean of the police academy. The film narrates how he decides to punish the corrupt bureaucracy and its criminal allies by training five lethal assassin policemen.

The film also features Annup Soni, Joy Sengupta, Vishwajeet Pradhan, Bhupendra Jadawat, Ninad Mahajani, Hitesh Bhojraj, Sameer Paranjape and Prithvik Pratap.

Ananya Panday returns to shooting, ‘safety first’ is her mantra

Mumbai– Actress Ananya Panday has started shooting again. On Thursday, Ananya took to Instagram Stories and shared a glimpse of the set where she is currently working, emphasising on the need to follow safety precautions.

“Back at it, Safety first,” she captioned her post, although she did not specify what she was shooting for.

The actress has several projects in her kitty right now. She will be seen opposite Ishaan Khatter in “Khaali Peeli”, and shares screen space with Deepika Padukone in Shakun Batra’s next. She also stars opposite Telugu superstar Vijay Deverakonda in his next film, tentatively titled “Fighter”.

Ananya is the elder daughter of actor Chunky Pandey. She made her Bollywood debut in 2019 with “Student Of The Year 2”, co-starring Tiger Shroff and Tara Sutaria.

Lara Dutta: Feels amazing to be back on set for ‘BellBottom’

London– Actress Lara Dutta Bhupathi is happy to be back on a film set for a big Bollywood film after months of lockdown.

Lara is currently in the UK with the unit of “BellBottom”, starring Akshay Kumar and Vaani Kapoor and Huma Qureshi.

“And it begins!!! I’m claiming one for the girls! As a 42 year old female actor, in this Covid period, it feels amazing to be the first to be back on set of a big Bollywood film,” Lara wrote on Instagram, referring to the fact that “BellBottom” is one of the first films to start shooting in the time of Covid pandemic.

Along with the post, she shared a picture of the make-up room, where she sits wearing a mask. She thanked the producers for creating a safe environment for the shoot.

Inspired by true events, the film is set in the 1980s, and the story is about one of India’s forgotten heroes. Director Ranjit M. Tewari is the project, also starring Akshay Kumar, Vaani Kapoor and Huma S Qureshi.

The cast arrived in the UK a few days ago for the first international schedule of the film.

Ileana D’Cruz’s mantra: Work hard, chill harder

Mumbai– Work hard and chill harder is the mantra actress Ileana DCruz follows.

Ileana, who keeps entertaining her fans and followers with her workout pictures and videos on social media, took to Instagram, and shared a stunning picture of her toned legs. The backdrop has a view of the sky.

She captioned the picture: “Work hard, chill harder.”

The actress recently drew a hilarious comparison between expectation and reality in her post.

She shared a video and a picture. The video is taken from a song featuring the actress, where she is seen dancing in a thigh high slit dress. The second is a picture in which Ileana lies in the bed and yawns.

“Weekend mood: Expectations vs Reality,” she wrote.

Ileana was last seen on screen in the multi-starrer “Pagalpanti”, directed by Anees Bazmee.

She will next be seen in Ajay Devgn’s production titled “The Big Bull”, a film reportedly based on India’s biggest securities scam of 1992. The film also stars Abhishek Bachchan.

Kareena Kapoor Khan wants to go back to the beach

Mumbai– Actress Kareena Kapoor Khan has one wish and that is she wants to go back to the beach, going by the hashtag she has used.

Kareena took to Instagram, where she shared a stunning photograph in a colourful dress. She is sporting a no make-up look and flaunting her perfect skin. She completed her look with her hair tied at the back.

“Kareena Kapoor Khan: reality called, so I hung up. #TakeMeBackToTheBeach,” Kareena captioned the image.

Kareena is all set to be a mother again.

On August 12, Kareena and her actor-husband Saif Ali Khan announced that they were expecting an addition to their family.

“We are very pleased to announce that we are expecting an addition to our family!! Thank you to all our well wishers for all their love and support — Saif and Kareena,” said the announcement issued by the star couple through their office.

Saif and Kareena tied the knot on October 16, 2012. The couple has a son Taimur, who was born on December 20, 2016.

Hina Khan: Don’t see format, content changing in TV

New Delhi– Actress Hina Khan, who has been a part of television for over a decade, says she does not see the format and content of the medium changing because this is what the audience demands.

At a time when the web space is booming with content driven projects, why are the audience still watching shows on the small screen that seem regressive?

Hina, who essays the title role in the fifth season of the superhit TV show, “Naagin”, feels the audiences does not like to watch shows on small screen that are a “little progressive”.

“OTT platforms are there, and I am a fan of OTT platforms. I do watch a lot of shows on OTT platforms. I don’t see the content changing (in television). I don’t really see that happening because people like what they watch and this is why we get ratings — because they are happy. Is it regressive? Our show (Naagin) is completely different,” Hina told IANS.

She said that “Naagin” is Indian folklore and people love watching it because they normally don’t get to watch such shows.

“People really look up to it. Since we talk about family drama on television, they have a lot of options. Even if we try to make a new show which is a little progressive about women and women empowerment, I don’t think people will watch it or like it,” Hina said.

The actress, who made a transition into films in 2020, says the only thing she sees is that people “will now or later completely move on to iPads and their phones and watch all the soaps there”. (IANS)