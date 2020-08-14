Bollywood Roundup: Varun Dhawan, Sonam Kapoor, Radhika Madan, and more…

Varun Dhawan: Finding ‘yaari’ in your father is special

Mumbai– Actor Varun Dhawan finds the bond between a father and a son unique.

The son of director David Dhawan said: “The bond between a father and a son is indeed unique and finding yaari (friendship) in your father is special.”

Varun was speaking ahead of the launch of a new show titled “Tera Yaar Hoon Main”, which highlights the dynamics of the new-age father-son relationship and a father’s effort in trying to become his son’s friend.

In a 60-second video to introduce the concept, Varun takes a stroll down memory lane, recounting the various instances when his father, instead of behaving like a conventional father, chose to be a friend and a guide.

“Tera Yaar Hoon Main” premieres on August 31 on Sony SAB.

Sonam Kapoor: Revisiting books is like opening up a memory box

Mumbai– Actress Sonam Kapoor loves reading and she has shared two books that have impacted her.

Taking to Instagram on Friday, the actress wrote: “Revisiting books is like opening up a memory box. The nostalgia, emotion and joy of it all comes rushing back to you, like it’s your first time being immersed into the writer’s universe. Today, I’m sharing with you the two books that have impacted me in more ways than one.”

One of them is “A Suitable Boy” by Vikram Seth. “It takes us on Lata’s journey: how she navigates into finding her ‘suitable boy’ in a newly independent India on the behest of her domineering mother,” Sonam wrote.

The other book is “Perfume: The Story Of A Murderer”. She described the book as “a historical fantasy novel penned by German writer Patrick Suskind”, adding that it “is the perfect horror fiction read that you want to deep dive into on a lazy day”.

She also asked her 30 million followers what their favourite fiction reads are.

“I need to get my hands on some new recommendations. Leave them for me in the comments below!” she concluded her post.

Radhika Madan captures her super lovely moods

Mumbai– Actress Radhika Madan turned photographer and captured some beautiful self-portraits.

Radhika posted two pictures on Instagram. In the first, she looks at the camera with her hand placed under her chin. In the other photograph, she simply smiles at the camera.

“Captured by the super lovely,” she gloated in the caption.

Radhika is known for her banter-filled social media posts. She keeps her fans entertained with her regular updates on the photo-sharing platforms.

Her captions are usually what catches the eye of netizans and she often borrows lines from hit Hindi film songs or uses viral memes such as the ongoing “Binod” trend.

The actress, who is currently in New Delhi with her family, will next be seen in Kunal Deshmukh’s “Shiddat”, co-starring Mohit Raina, Diana Penty and Sunny Kaushal.

Nikita Dutta: Rocket Gang takes me out of my comfort zone

Mumbai– Kabir Singh actress Nikita Dutta will be seen in a dance horror comedy film next. She says she will have to step out of her comfort zone for the film.

“I will be a part of ‘Rocket Gang’, which is a dance film. I have been preparing for the role over the past few months and I am totally excited as the film takes me out of my comfort zone”, said Nikita.

“Rocket Gang”, which will be choreographer Bosco Leslie Martis’ debut directorial film, also stars “Student Of The Year 2” actor Aditya Seal.

The film will also feature selected dancers who participated in the reality show “Dance India Dance”. The Zee Studios production will go on floors in the next few months, and is slated to release in summer 2021.

Nikita will also romance Abhishek Bachchan in “The Big Bull” and Emraan Hashmi in “Ezra”.

Radhika Apte shares ‘happy picture’ in ‘birth suite’ from beach

Mumbai– Actress Radhika Apte has shared a picture from the beach in her birth suit.

The actress posted the picture on her verified Instagram site, radhikaofficial. In the mid-shot frame she grins at the camera and is wearing a big blue hat. Radhika flaunts her tan lines in the picture, and has left her hair open.

“When the happiness is so strong and the pure joy is bubbling inside you so much and all you can do is laugh #purehappiness #purejoy #nakednakedeverywhere #birthsuit #wasnotbornwiththehat #cleanbeaches #cleanwater with @rozspeirs,” Radhika captioned the image.

She used hashtags such as #nakednakedeverywhere #birthsuit #wasnotbornwiththehat among others with the caption.

Radhika was recently seen in the digitally-released film, “Raat Akeli Hai”, starring Nawazuddin Siddiqui. The film marked the directorial debut of casting director Honey Trehan.

Salman Khan tweets pic wearing mask of his brand, gets trolled

Mumbai– Salman Khan has launched his line of Covid masks but a section of social media has taken to trolling the actor soon after he tweeted an image wearing a mask of his brand on Friday.

Salman took to his verified account to post a picture where he is seen wearing a mask manufactured by his brand, Being Human Clothing.

Soon, the trolls jumped into action.

“Being Criminal doing Charity 10rs. And promoting that charity work by 1000rs. Through Social media, news papers, media..after so many backlash now Criminal covering this all stuff..as he always did before also.. when he kill blackbuck, Chinkara, Pavement on people..” tweeted a user.

“Are you sure that you’re still Being Human, Salman ji? Mask hi to pehen rakhe the aap ne itne saalo se (you have been wearing a mask for so many years now),” wrote another user.

Those who have been trolling Salman include fans of late actor Sushant Singh Rajput.

“Ab ye aadmi munh chupaye ghum raha hai…..iske chehre par itne maask/naqab lage hai ki iska khokhlapan duniya ko naa dikhe… Shameful Salman (Now this person is hiding his face. He has covered his face with a mask to his shallowness from the world),” posted a user on a Facebook page demanding justice for Sushant Singh Rajput.

Janhvi Kapoor shares best memories from ‘Gunjan Saxena’ shoot

Mumbai– Actress Janhvi Kapoor has shared her best memories of shooting for her latest release, Gunjan Saxena: The Kargil Girl.

Janhvi has posted a few videos on Instagram, where she is seen her rehearsing or working out to prepare for her titular character in the film. In one of the images, she is seen with bruised hands.

“The best memories. A journey I will always be eternally grateful for; for the people I met along the way, and for everything I felt and learnt,” Janhvi wrote.

Directed by Sharan Sharma, “Gunjan Saxena: The Kargil Girl” is inspired by the life of Indian Air Force combat pilot Gunjan Saxena, who entered the war zone during the 1999 Kargil War.

Pankaj Tripathi, Angad Bedi, Viineet Kumar, Manav Vij and Ayesha Raza also play pivotal roles in the film. (IANS)