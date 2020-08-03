Bollywood Roundup: Varun Dhawan, Kartik Aaryan, Shilpa Shetty, and more…

Varun Dhawan channels lonely vibes on social media

Mumbai– Actor Varun Dhawan has been in a lonely mood this Monday.

He took to Instagram to share a picture from one of his photo shoots. In the image, he strikes a stylish seated pose, but all alone.

“Lonely Monday,” he wrote with the picture, using hashtag social distancing.

Recently, Varun garnered 30 million followers on Instagram. The actor made the announcement sharing a fan-made video on the photo-video sharing platform.

“30 MILLION #varuniacs… Thank u for believing in me Keep moving on the beat. Thank u @stevenroythomas for this edit,” he posted with the video.

Over the years, Varun has used social media to connect with his fans, sharing tidbits about his professional as well as personal life. During the lockdown amid the Covid outbreak, the actor used the platform to send positive vibes and spread awareness about the deadly virus.

On the film front, Varun was last seen in dance movie “Street Dancer 3D” this year. His next film is “Coolie No 1” is directed by his father, filmmaker David Dhawan.

Kartik Aaryan touches younger sister’s feet, seeks Rakhi blessings

Mumbai– Actor Kartik Aaryan on Monday shared a quirky Rakhi post for his younger sister Kritika on Instagram.

In the Instagram images that Kartik posted, we see him touching Kritika’s feet and seeking her blessings.

“Jab behen doctor ho toh Raksha ki zimmedari bhi uski @dr.kiki_ blessing me !! Happy Rakshabandhan Everyone,” Kartik wrote.

Kritika graduated from a medical school last year.

Reacting to the post, Kritika commented: “With great power comes great responsibility.”

Kartik teased her, saying: “Pehle naukri toh dhoond le (get a job first).”

Shilpa Shetty shares Rakhsha Bandhan photo of her kids

Mumbai– Shilpa Shetty has posted a photograph of the first Rakhsha Bandhan her son Viaan Raj celebrated with her daughter Samisha.

In a photograph Shilpa shared on her verified Instagram account on Monday, Viaan and Samisha can be seen holding each other’s hands.

“Today and this moment is sooo special for us all, as Viaan-Raj and Samisha celebrate their first Rakhshabandhan. They say, ‘our siblings are our first best friends’, right here is the beginning of a ‘forever’ kinda friendship. Viaan-Raj has always wanted and prayed for a lil sister – and his dream and ours has come true, making today extra special. I’m glad that they will always have each other to fall back on… someone to love unconditionally, talk to , crib about, yet be fiercely protective. Tell your sibling today, how much you love them; and if they’re around you, don’t forget to give them a tight hug! Happy Raksha Bandhan to my instafam,” the actress captioned the photo.

Shilpa’s daughter Samisha was born on February 15 this year, via surrogacy. Son Viaan who was born in May, 2012.

Soha posts old pic with Saif, netizens think it’s Sara and Ibrahim

Mumbai– Actress Soha Ali Khan on Monday posted an old picture where she poses with brother Saif Ali Khan. However, a large number of users mistook the duo in the photo to be Sara and Ibrahim Ali Khan.

Soha’s picture was meant to wish Saif on the occasion of Raksha Bandhan. “There’s no denying you are the coolest brother I know. And there s no denying I don’t know the first thing about being cool! #happyrakshabandhan bhai #throwback,” she wrote on Instagram, along with the vintage picture, where she and Saif pose in front of a car.

However the picture caused a tizzy in social media. Many users confused them with Saif’s children Sara and Ibrahim.

“I thought that is Ibrahim,” a user wrote.

“Omg I didn’t realise that it’s u n said until I saw who has posted it! I thought it was sara n ibrahim,” said another.

A third user said: “I thought that is Ibrahim and Sara”.

One questioned: “Is that Saif with Sara??”

“Sara and Ibrahim copy paste from you guys…” said a fan.

Ranveer Singh’s Monday mood is a scream!

Mumbai– Seems like Bollywood star Ranveer Singh is not in a very happy mood this Monday, going by his latest social media post.

Ranveer’s latest Instagram post is a monochrome picture where he makes an angry face, almost as if he is screaming at someone.

“Monday got me like #mondaymood,” he captioned the image, which currently has over 608K likes.

Known for his eccentric fashion style, Ranveer has always kept fans and followers entertained with his posts on social media.

Kriti Sanon ‘never missed having a brother’ thanks to sister Nupur

Mumbai– Bollywood actress Kriti Sanon has never missed having a brother, thanks to her sister Nupur Sanon. On the occasion of Raksha Bandhan on Monday, Kriti took to social media to express her feelings for her sister.

On her verified Instagram page, Kriti has shared a photograph where she can be seen tying a Rakhi on her sister Nupur’s wrist. The actress shared that Nupur is the reason why she “never missed having a brother”.

“I remember the moment I held you for the first time.. or maybe I’ve just made my own version of that memory in my head..I felt you were so precious that I needed to hold you correctly with utmost care and love.. Protect you, make you smile..giggle..Never missed having a brother.. Because I knew I got my best friend for life.. I knew you had the ability to make me smile in my lowest moments (and annoy me in seconds too!) Love you Nups!! May you always laugh like a kid! You are my forever favourite and I’ll always have your back! No matter what! @nupursanon #HappyRakhi,” Kriti wrote on Instagram.

Nupur also took to her verified Instagram account to share a photograph where she can be seen tying a Rakhi on Kriti’s wrist.

“To the sister who has protected me more than any brother could ever have…Happy Rakshabandhan Krits,” Nupur captioned the photo.

Rishina Kandhari resumes shooting, says it’s risky and scary

Mumbai– Rishina Kandhari is among actors who have resumed shooting after a gap of three months.

Following government-approved guidelines and safety measures to protect from Covid-19 infection, the actress resumed shooting for the TV show, “Tera Yaar Hoon Main”.

“It’s very risky and scary at the same time to resume work right now, but we are taking the utmost measures of precaution to keep ourselves safe and healthy. We wear masks all the time when not in shot. Everyone else except actors are always in their masks and safety kits. Let’s hope this pandemic ends soon and we go back to normal from the new normal,” she said.

Rishina has signed a new show called “Jeevan Sathi” and will begin shooting for it soon.

“I’ll be playing a desi saree-and-jewellery-clad bahu with a Rajasthani dialect, for the first time on TV. It’s very different from all the last roles I’ve played on screen,” she said.

Manushi Chhillar: Raksha Bandhan always an inclusive occasion in my family

Mumbai– Actress and former beauty queen Manushi Chhillar shared that, for her, the festival of Raksha Bandhan has always stood for gender parity and equality.

According to Manushi, her parents Mitra Basu and Neelam taught the three siblings — Dewangana, Dalmitra and Manushi — that protecting each other and standing by each other is most important.

“In my family, my parents have always instilled a sense of parity, a sense of equality in everything we do or celebrate. So, even when we have celebrated Raksha Bandhan, it has been a very inclusive occasion for us,” Manushi said.

She added: “Dewangana, Dalmitra and I have always celebrated it as a day to appreciate the bond we share as siblings and promise that we’ll always be there for each other. We’re best friends!”

Manushi says that her brother Dalmitra is hugely progressive in his thinking because of her parents.

“My brother, being the youngest, has himself been vocal about the fact that he needs his sisters as much as we need him. That’s the bond we share,” she said.

Manushi, who won the Miss World crown in 2017, added: “This ethos has come from our parents and how we have seen them being equals at everything. They have been our role models because of their principles, morals, philosophies and the way they have led and maintained their relationship.” (IANS)