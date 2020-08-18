Bollywood Roundup: Twinkle Khanna, Anil Kapoor, Manushi Chhillar, and more…

Twinkle Khanna gives a glimpse of her bookworm self

Mumbai– Actor-turned-author Twinkle Khanna is happy with her bookworm life along with daughter Nitara, and she gave us a sneak peek on Instagram.

On Tuesday, the author posted a picture the mother and daughter duo is seen deeply immersed in reading.

“The little one and I read together, while the teenager who is also meant to have his nose in a book, takes pictures instead! #bookwormlife,” she captioned the image.

The teenager she mentioned was her son Aarav.

Earlier, Twinkle took to Instagram to share her way of finding peace, and that is thread therapy.

“Moving hands still the mind and my Mumbai ‘Tai’ livens up an old white shirt. #ThreadTherapy #HoopGirl,” she shared while sharing her work of embroidery on a white shirt.

Twinkle and her actor husband Akshay Kumar, along with their children, are currently in the UK. Akshay will shoot for the first international schedule of the upcoming film “BellBottom” in Glasgow, Scotland, amid the Covid-19 pandemic. Inspired by true events, the film is set in the 1980s.

Anil Kapoor shows off ‘muscle’ power

Mumbai– Actor Anil Kapoor feels his muscles are better than his face.

The 60-year-old actor is considered to be one of the fittest actors in Bollywood, and his latest Instagram post proves it. The actor shared pictures from his home workout session, with a witty caption.

“When muscles look better than your face,” he wrote with the images, which show him flexing his biceps.

His Bollywood friends love the post, and gave him a shout-out.

Suniel Shetty commented on the post: “Young face and mature muscles Sir….Killer combo. Inspirational stuff”.

Varun Dhawan wrote: “The fighter.” Anil’s son and actor Harshvardhan Kapoor also commented saying, “wow”, while Ishaan Khatter wrote, “Wooooof”.

Last month, Anil Kapoor’s fitness left superstar Hrithik Roshan envious.

“I have never been fitter than I am today… stronger in mind, stronger in body,” Anil wrote on Instagram along with the pictures, in which he is seen showing off his muscles.

His post prompted a lot of reactions. Hrithik wrote: “Bas, baaki sab khatam”, while Shilpa Shetty reacted with a simple “Uff”.

Kirti Kulhari starts reading Bhagavad Gita

Mumbai– Actress Kirti Kulhari is currently reading the Bhagavad Gita.

Taking to Instagram, Kirti wrote: “Finally, I feel ready to start reading #theholygeeta. I just know all the answers lie therein… And I also know, there will be no questions anymore.. There will be nothing to seek, nothing to find…just a Life to live… in all its beauty,in all its glory.”

Along with it, she posted a few pictures where we seee her reading the holy scripture.

“Stay blessed everyone,And thank you @rajsingh_chaudhary for gifting me this most special gift -#giftofwisdom,” she added.

Manushi Chhillar auctions her paintings to raise funds for frontline workers

Mumbai– Actress and former Miss World Manushi Chhillar has been invited by a non-profit organisation to help raise funds for Covid protection kits for frontline workers by selling her painting in an online art exhibition.

The event will celebrate the unseen and unsung heroes who have worked relentlessly during this pandemic. The entire proceeds from the sale of the art works will go towards providing hygiene kits for frontline workers and their families.

“While we have been fortunate enough to take care of ourselves by staying indoors, there are several heroes like our farmers, truck drivers and many more who have been out day and night, to deliver us joy in every form with not just their hard work, but heart-work,” she said.

“I have made a special artwork for the unsung heroes and I am donating the same. Let’s take care of the ones who took care of everyone’s happiness with their heart-work,” she added.

About her love for painting, Manushi had earlier said: “Being someone who has always been shy, I feel like I express myself best through art, especially fine art. It keeps me centred. I paint because that helps me channel my creativity. I think I am my best self when I am painting.”

Radhika Madan takes some ‘shaitan’ inspiration

Mumbai– Known for her quirky photo captions, actress Radhika Madan has borrowed a line from a song featuring actor Abhishek Bachchan and Riteish Deshmukh for her new post.

Radhika’s new Instagram picture sees her in a bubblegum pink top paired with a black and white checkered skirt.

For the caption this time, Radhika took the hook line of the song “Bure bure” from the 2005 film “Bluffmaster!”.

“Bure bure hum hum hum shaitan zara zara bachna re humse!” she wrote.

Radhika always gives a quirky twist to all her social media posts. Be it lines from film songs, dialogues or just viral memes — the actress adds a dash of all of that to make her pictures and posts for entertaining.

On the acting front, Radhika was last seen in “Angrezi Medium” and will next be seen in Kunal Deshmukh’s “Shiddat”, co-starring Mohit Raina, Diana Penty and Sunny Kaushal. (IANS)