Bollywood Roundup: Taapsee Pannu, Madhuri Dixit, Kirti Kulhari, and more…

Taapsee recalls the challenge of getting ‘out’ of skin of Prakashi Tomar

Mumbai– Actress Taapsee Pannu recalls having nightmares wondering if her skin would bounce back to being normal once the prosthetics that she had to put on for her role in Saand Ki Aankh were taken off.

Taapsee played sharpshooter Prakashi Tomar in the film, which needed her character to age on screen. In turn, this required her to wear heavy prosthetics while depicting the aged Prakashi.

The actress shared a couple of pictures on Instagram where we see her prosthetics being removed after a shoot session.

“Getting ‘into’ the skin of a character is passé, let’s talk about how was it getting ‘out’ of the skin of #PrakashiTomar. A one hour long procedure to get my skin back n then still have lines n folds visible until the skin bounces back to normal. How many times we had nightmares that what if it never bounces back ? What if one day we realise we have to live with it,” she wrote.

“That one day will come some time in the future but as of now it was nice to shed this skin off and breathe a sigh of relief #SaandKiAankh #Throwback #ArchivePost,” the actress added.

“Saand Ki Aankh” is based on the lives of India”s oldest sharpshooters, Prakashi and Chandro Tomar. It was released in 2019. The film also starred Bhumi Pednekar as Chandru Tomar.

Madhuri Dixit tries dishing out Sri Lankan cuisine

Mumbai– Actress Madhuri Dixit Nene has been honing her skills at dishing out Sri Lankan cuisine during the lockdown.

On Wednesday, the veteran star took to Instagram and shared that she has been putting to practice at home what she learnt at cooking class last year.

“The Sri Lankan cooking class we took last year has definitely come in handy during this lockdown.#ExperiencesOverThings,” she wrote.

Along with it, Madhuri also shared a throwback picture with her family from their vacation in Sri Lanka. In one image, we see Madhuri, her husband and elder son posing along with chefs.

She even asked her followers to mention their favourite cuisines in the comments section.

Madhuri has been trying various arts during the lockdown. Recently, she made her debut as a pop singer with her single, “Candle”. She dedicated the song to Covid-19 frontline workers.

Kirti Kulhari is over the moon to be back on set

Mumbai– Actress Kirti Kulhari is overjoyed to be back on sets to shoot.

Kirti took to Instagram, where she shared a couple of boomerang videos. In one clip she is seen dancing with joy. In the other, the actress is seen sitting in front of a dressing table, with her team standing behind her and dancing.

“These boomerang videos are an understatement to what I am feeling being back on a set to shoot… My team @anuradha.raman18193 #nasir… Let’s do this #gratitude for everything that I have and everything that I don’t,” Kirti, who is seen in a white top and ripped jeans, wrote.

However, she did not share what she was shooting for.

Right now, the actress is geared up for the release of the psychological thriller, “The Girl On The Train”, directed by Ribhu Dasgupta. The film is an official Hindi remake of the Hollywood movie “The Girl On The Train”, which is based on Paula Hawkins’ 2015 bestseller of the same name. The Bollywood version stars Parineeti Chopra, and also features Aditi Rao Hydari and Avinash Tiwary in pivotal roles.

Akshay Kumar on SC ruling in Sushant case: May the truth always prevail

Mumbai– Bollywood superstar Akshay Kumar has welcomed the Wednesday morning decision of Supreme Court, ordering a CBI probe into the Sushant Singh Rajput death case.

“SC directs CBI to investigate Sushant Singh Rajput’s death. May the truth always prevail #Prayers,” tweeted Akshay Kumar from his verified account soon after the verdict became public.

Akshay is the first Bollywood celebrity to react so far. His tweet came shortly after the Supreme Court verdict on Wednesday.

The apex court on Wednesday morning ordered a CBI probe into the death of actor Sushant Singh Rajput and asked Mumbai Police to hand over all evidence collected so far in the case to CBI.

Vicky Kaushal, Manushi Chhillar to star in comedy that is part of YRF Project 50

Mumbai– Actor Vicky Kaushal teams up with former Miss World Manushi Chhillar in an upcoming comedy film produced by Yash Raj Films (YRF).

“Manushi has been signed opposite Vicky for the comedy that YRF is producing. She is an outsider but she has already made her mark by winning the Miss World 2017 crown, 17 years after Priyanka Chopra won the award and she got ‘Prithviraj’ on her merit as she prepared hard and delivered a fantastic audition,” a source told IANS.

“Further details about the film cannot be shared currently,” the source added.

What we do know is the film is an important part of YRF’s Project 50, which promises several mega announcements.

An Independence Day announcement by YRF stated that Aditya Chopra, on the 88th birth anniversary of his father, late filmmaker Yash Chopra, on September 27, will be announcing a massive slate of projects backed by their production house, Yash Raj Films (YRF). The announcement will mark the 50-year completion celebration of the banner.

The Vicky-Manushi starrer is “part of YRF’s Project 50 that is aiming to celebrate 50 years of Yash Raj Films. The official announcement of this film and the casting is set to happen on September 27th, when Aditya Chopra unveils the entire slate of the studio”, the trade source noted. (IANS)