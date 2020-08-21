Bollywood Roundup: Taapsee Pannu, Kriti Sanon, Akshay Kumar, and more…

Taapsee to start shooting for ‘Rashmi Rocket’ in November

Mumbai– Actress Taapsee Pannu on Friday announced she will start shooting for her upcoming film, Rashmi Rocket, in November.

“Getting back on track, one lap at a time! #RashmiRocket to start shooting this November,” she wrote on Instagram. Along with it, she posted a picture of her look in the film.

Directed by Akarsh Khurana, “Rashmi Rocket” is about a runner from the Rann of Kutch who fights for her identity and becomes an athlete. Actor Priyanshu Painyuli will be seen playing the role of Taapsee’s husband in the project.

Taapsee also has “Haseen Dillruba” and “Shabaash Mithu” lined up.

Kriti Sanon goes philosophical about love, hate and negativity

Mumbai– Actress Kriti Sanon added a philosophical whiff to her social media with her new post on Friday.

Kriti wrote on Instagram Story: “If we could spread love as quickly as we spread hate and negativity, what an amazing world we would live in.”

Meanwhile, the actress had been supporting for a CBI probe into the Sushant Singh Rajput death case and earlier this week welcomed the Supreme Court ruling that the investigating agency would probe the case.

“Last 2 months have been extremely restless with everything being so blurry. Supreme Court’s order to let the CBI investigate Sushant’s case is a ray of hope that the truth will finally shine. Lets all have faith, stop speculating and let the CBI do their work now,” she wrote.

“I pray that the truth comes out SOON.. His family, his friends, fans and all loved ones deserve this closure,” Kriti had shared on Instagram Story.

Sanjay Mishra teases first look of new film ‘Woh 3 Din’

Mumbai– Renowned actor Sanjay Mishra on Friday announced his new film, titled Woh 3 Din.

Taking to Instagram, Mishra shared the first official poster of the project. In the image, we can see Mishra, Chandan Roy Sanyal and Rajesh Sharma sitting on a railway track.

Mishra also shared that the film’s shoot was completed after lockdown in Varanasi.

“Woh 3 Din… first film we completed after lockdown,” Mishra wrote about the film, directed by Raaj Aashoo.

Sanyal recently informed that shooting of the film was done maintaining all precautions.

“We carry disinfectants and sprays all the time. Social distancing is also maintained on the sets. Luckily, in this film I have scenes with only Sanjay Mishra, they do not involve any kind of physical interaction, so it is working out for us. It is amazing to watch people maintain distance,” Sanyal had shared while speaking about his experience of shooting amid pandemic.

Akshay Kumar to go into the wild with Bear Grylls

Mumbai– Bollywood actor Akshay Kumar will soon embark on a wild trip with TV host and adventurer Bear Grylls.

After Prime Minister Narendra Modi and superstar Rajinikanth, Akshay is the next icon to feature in an upcoming episode of the show “Into The Wild With Bear Grylls”.

Akshay shared the news on social media, with a motion poster of his episode.

“You thinking I mad… but mad only going into the wild. #IntoTheWildWithBearGrylls,” he captioned the picture.

In the teaser, the actor and the host are seen in a jungle environment, swinging towards each other on ropes.

The special episode will premiere on September 11 on Discovery+, and September 14 on Discovery channel.

The show features Bear Grylls taking prominent stars on 48-hour journeys into the wild, where they are faced with inhospitable conditions.

In 2019, PM Narendra Modi had joined Grylls for a special episode of the adventure-survival series as they visited and shot in the Jim Corbett National Park in Uttarakhand.

Later, Rajinikanth and Grylls explored Bandipur Tiger Reserve, Karnataka. They shot for the episode for six hours in a day in the forest area.

Preity Zinta completes 22 years in Bollywood

Mumbai– Actress Preity Zinta has completed 22 years in Bollywood, and she has thanked her colleagues and fans.

“A BIG THANKYOU all my directors, my co-stars & my fans for making me who I am today. Dreams do come true so never stop believing in yourself. If I can do it so can you #22yearsofPZ #Grateful #Blessed #Thankyou #Ting,” Preity tweeted.

Preity caught attention with an advertisement, and went on to do modelling. She later went on to become one of the biggest stars of Bollywood in the nineties and the 2000s, working in projects like “Dil Se..”, “Soldier”, “Kya Kehna”, “Sangharsh”, “Dil Chahta Hai”, “Koi… Mil Gaya”, “Kal Ho Naa Ho” and “Veer-Zaara”.

On the acting front, Preity was last seen on screen in the 2018 film, “Bhaiaji Superhit”. The film marked her comeback after a seven-year break and also stars Sunny Deol, Ameesha Patel, Arshad Warsi and Shreyas Talpade.

Last month, Preity shared that she had resumed shooting post Covid-19 lockdown.

The actress shared a couple of boomerang videos on Instagram Stories to share the fact with fans. In the first video, the actress is seen getting her makeup done and in the second, her hair is being styled.

“Back on a show — post Covid tests, masks and hand sanitizers,” she wrote, without revealing what she was shooting for. (IANS)