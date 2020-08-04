Bollywood Roundup: Sonali Bendre, Anupam Kher, Anushka Sharma, and more…

Sonali Bendre has become tech savvy thanks to lockdown

Mumbai– Actress Sonali Bendre Behl says the lockdown has given her no alternative but to become tech savvy. She adds that is happy to learn new things during the lockdown, which began in March.

“It is no secret that I am technologically-challenged, but this lockdown has given me no alternative but to get the hang of it! I’ve had to figure out how to log on to zoom calls on my own, how to go LIVE on Instagram etc,” she tweeted on Tuesday.

Also, sharing a brief video that shows her connecting with people online, she wrote: “So here’s me documenting a few lessons I’ve learn this lockdown. Presenting the first post of #MyVirtualDiary!”

Earlier, Sonali had admitted that it is hard not to feel despair and lost amid all the chaos due to the coronavirus crisis, and credited positive and hopeful stories for bringing her out of the darkness.

“When the world as we know it is in chaos, we can’t help but feel despair. I did… I sat with it, I connected with it and I had a conversation with it. But I soon realized if I gave into it… everything would be lost,” Sonali had written on Instagram.

“So I kicked it out the door and put on my cloak of hope because I realised in all that despair, there is always someone somewhere who will give you hope,” she had mentioned.

Anupam Kher: Sushant’s family and fans deserve to know the truth

Mumbai– Veteran Bollywood actor Anupam Kher has opened up on the death of Sushant Singh Rajput. Kher feels, after so many ups and downs, and conspiracy theories, the case should reach a logical conclusion because his family and fans deserve to know the truth.

“Sushant’s family and fans deserve to know the truth. So much has been said, there are so many conspiracy theories, but it is not about who stands on which side anymore, it is about ensuring, that this case reaches a logical conclusion. We must know the truth. #JusticeforSushant,” tweeted Anupam Kher from his verified account on Tuesday.

The veteran actor also posted a video where he speaks in Hindi. His words translate to: “From June 14 till now, after so many ups and downs, where Sushant Singh Rajput’s case has reached, keeping mum on this anymore is like shutting your eyes. I haven’t spoken on this topic till now. But now the situation has become such that without blaming anyone I’d like to say that it is our responsibility to take this to a logical conclusion. He was someone’s son, someone’s brother. As a co-actor, as a human being I feel, he did a very good job as an actor. It is not necessary to criticise anyone at this moment but it is important to find a logical conclusion to his death. It should be found out who is guilty and who is not. There are 50,000 theories and we may or may not agree to them, that’s different, but his family and relatives who are fighting for justice, we should make them feel that we are with them. Keeping your eyes shut is a sign of cowardice and it is not good to be a coward.”

Here is Anushka’s reply on being asked about having a baby

Mumbai– Actress Anushka Sharma and her husband, Indian cricket captain Virat Kohli, have often been asked about their plans tostart a family. They even got trolled, after Hardik Pandya and Natasa Stankovic announced in May that they are expecting their first child.

On Tuesday, when a user raised the subject during an interactive session on Instagram, the actress gave a befitting response.

“People around you keep asking you for kid?” the user asked.

To this Anushka said: “No. No one at all. Only social media pe.”

Another user asked in what way would she take the “help” from her cricketer husband Virat.

“Haan tight bottles kholne mein our heavy chairs uthane mein madad lungi (yes, I will take his help to open tight bottles and lift heavy chairs),” Anushka answered.

Anushka and Virat got married in 2017 in Italy.

Alaya F: I want to do all types of films

Mumbai– Actress Alaya F says she does not want to get comfortable, and wants to keep challenging herself to see what best she can do.

“I want to do all types of films. Everyone tells me that this is a very diplomatic answer. But I swear on anything, I don’t think I could ever choose. I want to do all sorts of films and I hope that I have the luxury and opportunity to do all sorts of films,” Alaya said.

“I don’t want to get comfortable in any way. I want to keep challenging myself. I want to keep pushing myself. I want to see what best I can do. You know, I’m so grateful that my performance in ‘Jawaani Jaaneman’ was well received. I’m so grateful for that. I just want to hopefully keep doing that. I want to keep surprising people. I want to always put my best foot forward no matter what the genre is, or who the director is,” she added.

The daughter of Pooja Bedi shared that she is “feeling greedy” now.

“And even more so in this lockdown, I’ve had so much time to think about everything. But now, more than ever, I’m just so hungry to go out there and work, and just hopefully be the best I can possibly be,” she added.

Sara Ali Khan reveals her inner poet again

Mumbai– Bollywood actress Sara Ali Khan loves to bring out her inner poet once in a while, with quirky rhyming every once in a while.

The actress’s recent post is an instance.

“The calm before the storm… Nothing will ruin Sara or Uni’s formï¿½ Weather will change, rain will transform ï¿½ We will embrace it, be ourselves and not conform,” Sara posted on her Instagram.

She also shared two pictures where she is seen in a neon bikini, sitting on a unicorn float in a swimming pool. In the images, she is enjoying the rain during her day out.

Earlier this week, Sara shared pictures of herself doing yoga by the pool.

“Happy Sunday #sundayfunday #sunnyday#sunnysunday If only peace, serenity and green truly made you wiser.. but at least I got the day right this time.” she had written as caption.

Sara, along with actors Akshay Kumar and Dhanush, is set to resume shooting in October for their upcoming co-starrer. The film, Aanand L. Rai’s “Atrangi Re”, will follow a shooting schedule across Madurai, Delhi and Mumbai. Sara and Dhanush had already finished the film’s first schedule in Varanasi before the lockdown. Written by Himanshu Sharma, “Atrangi Re” is slated to open in 2021.

Rakul Preet Singh misses being goofy on the sets

Mumbai– Actress Rakul Preet Singh wants to go back to work as she misses being goofy on the sets.

Rakul took to her Instagram stories, where she shared two clips of herself from her photoshoots. In the first video, Rakul is seen wearing a black lacy dress paired with black boots and a bag.

On the clip, she wrote: “Miss being goofy on set”.

In the other video, the actress is seen posing in a stunning midnight blue ruffled long gown. She completed her look with a messy bun and a beautiful diamond neck piece.

“And then miss being poised and elegant,” she wrote on the second clip.

Coming up for Rakul Preet is a rom-com co-starring Arjun Kapoor.

She will also be seen in Kamal Haasan’s ambitious upcoming film “Indian 2”, which co-stars Kajal Aggarwal and Siddharth.(IANS)