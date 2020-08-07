Bollywood Roundup: Richa Chadha, Kriti Kharbanda, Bhumi Pednekar, and more…

Richa Chadha lauds volunteers who work for elderly amid pandemic

Mumbai– Actress Richa Chadha points out senior citizens need extra care and attention amid the ongoing Covid-19 pandemic. She recently interacted with volunteers of foundations associated with the elderly through a virtual visit.

These volunteers have been serving senior citizens all through the pandemic by running errands, buying groceries, and getting medical assistance besides giving them emotional support over the phone. Richa boosted their morale and discussed ways of dealing with common issues associated with the elderly.

“It was very inspiring to speak to the volunteers. They manage to solve 90 per cent of all problems within the first 24 hours. Each volunteer is given a list of numbers of the elderly, who they have to speak with, and take care of. I was so pleased to see how these volunteers were doing their job to receive blessings from the elderly. It is heartening,” Richa said.

On the film front, Richa recently shot for a sci-fi short film amid the pandemic. Titled “55kms/sec”, the film is directed by Arati Kadav of “Cargo” fame.

Kriti bakes birthday cake for Pulkit’s pet husky Drogo

Mumbai– Actress Kriti Kharbanda baked a cake for a very special Birthday Boy, who is close to her as well as her rumoured beau Pulkit Samrat.

Kriti took to Instagram and shared a picture where she is seen making the batter for the cake she baked for Drogo, Pulkit’s pet dog, a husky.

“Birthday boy likes his cake,” Kriti wrote on the clip.

Kriti also shared another video, where she asks Drogo to give her a kiss and then lets him lick the cake batter off her finger.

“He da cutest! He da handsomest! He da bestest! He da birthday boyyyyy @drogohusky”.

Kriti and Pulkit will next be seen together in Bejoy Nambiar’s revenge drama titled “Taish”. The film is slated to release next year.

Bhumi Pednekar: This year has been a wake-up call

Mumbai– This year has been a wake-up call for us, and if we do not work towards maintaining a balance, our cities will continue to flood, feels Bollywood actress Bhumi Pednekar.

It has been raining incessantly in Mumbai and adjacent areas since Monday evening, with water-logging being reported from several parts of the city and minor landslides in Malad and Malabar Hill.

Bollywood actress Bhumi Pednekar took to social media on Friday to alert citizens about what is coming in the future if we are not careful from now.

“What Mumbai saw in the last two days was devastating amount of rain. There were some places that were badly affected. The videos and articles are so scary and heartbreaking. This year has been a wake-up call,” Bhumi posted on her verified Instagram story.

“The concrete jungles will live in and the rapid urbanisation is not the answer. We will flood because there is no place for our water to go. It’s all concrete! Most of our cities are in the same state and are affected by different climate emergencies like lack of water or too much of it, toxic levels of pollution, depletion of nutrition etc. Development is important but there has to be a balance. Small changes make a huge difference,” added the actress.

Sonali Bendre steps into son’s shoes

Mumbai– Actress Sonali Bendre Behl stepped into the shoes of her son, literally. She has decided to keep them, too.

“Stepped into my son’s shoes… literally! @rockbehl, I am gonna keep these,” Sonali wrote while putting up an image that shows her trying out her son Ranveer’s shoes.

In the image, she is seen wearing black pants and a baggy knitwear pullover, along with the shoes.

Earlier, Sonali had revealed that the lockdown has given her no alternative but to become tech savvy. She said that she is happy to learn new things during the lockdown, which began in March.

“It is no secret that I am technologically-challenged, but this lockdown has given me no alternative but to get the hang of it! I’ve had to figure out how to log on to zoom calls on my own, how to go LIVE on Instagram etc,” she had tweeted.

Sunny Leone, family have a day out with firemen

Mumbai– Actress Sunny Leone, along with her husband Daniel Weber took their three kids — Nisha, Noah and Asher — to a fire station to teach them about fire safety.

Sunny took to her Instagram stories and shared a string of videos and pictures of the family’s fire station trip. In one clip, the children hold a hose pipe. In another, they are seen talking to a fireman. Sunny wrote on the image: “He made my children’s day.”

Later, Sunny posted a picture of herself along with Daniel and the children posing in front of a fire truck.

“Can’t thank them enough for teaching the kids about fire safety and also making them so happy. Some things in life are priceless and this moment was one of them. Selfless community helpers showing kindness to our family! Thank you station 88!! @dirrty99,” she wrote.

Radhika Madan reveals side effects of ‘cholle, poodi, halwa’

Mumbai– Actress Radhika Madan in a hilarious post on social media to hint that hectic workout session and a sumptuous meal are equally gruelling.

Radhika took to Instagram and posted a picture that shows her lying on the floor, looking tired. She is dressed in black yoga pants and purple-orange T-shirt.

“Post workout or Post cholle poodi halwa?” she captioned the picture.

Recently, Radhika channeled her inner Dark Knight in a photograph she posted on social media. In the picture, she wears a stunning black dress, minimal make-up and has her tresses open.

The actress will next be seen in the upcoming romantic comedy “Shiddat”, which also stars Mohit Raina, Diana Madan and Sunny Kaushal, and is directed by Kunal Deshmukh of “Jannat” fame on a script by Shridhar Raghavan and Dheeraj Rattan. (IANS)