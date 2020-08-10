Bollywood Roundup: Madhuri Dixit, Kareena Kapoor, Radhika Madan, and more…

When Madhuri started her journey in Bollywood

Mumbai– Actress Madhuri Dixit-Nene went down memory lane and shared how she was bitten by the acting bug.

“This day back in 1984 I started my journey in Bollywood with Abodh. Join me as I look back at some of the scenes – I’ve had the privilege of working with some very talented people over the years & I’m grateful for all the love #36YearsInBollywood,” Madhuri tweeted on Monday.

Directed by Hiren Nag, Madhuri’s debut film “Abodh” released in 1985 and co-starred late Bengali superstar Tapas Pal. In the film, Madhuri plays the naive and childish Gauri, whose parents are in search for a groom for her.

Madhuri shared a video in which she says: “I decided to go back when it all started and look at a few scenes from the film with you guys. They needed someone with really long hair, so they had to make the whole wig. Though you can see the head is slightly bigger because …it was a very thick wig (says with laughter). I thoroughly enjoyed working on this movie. I think with movie, I got bit by the acting bug.”

The actress shot to fame with the action romance “Tezaab” (1988) and went on to court superstardom with top-grossing hits like “Dil” (1990), “Beta” (1992), “Hum Aapke Hain Koun..!” (1994), and “Dil To Pagal Hai” (1997). She was last seen on the big screen in the 2019 multistarrer “Kalank”.

Kareena Kapoor’s Monday mood: Wake up and make-up

Mumbai– Make-up surely makes Kareena Kapoor Khan happy. On Monday, the actress posted a picture that would suggest she has lately been in the mood to celebrate make-up.

“Wake up and make-up is the Monday mood I was waiting for,” she captioned the image.

Kareena’s make-up look has left fans in awe of her.

“Stunning Bebo,” a user commented.

“Wow. Hot,” another one praised her.

On the work front, Kareena will be seen opposite Aamir Khan in “Laal Singh Chaddha”, which is an official Hindi remake of the Hollywood film “Forrest Gump”.

She is alao a part of Karan Johar’s multistarrer “Takht”, which also stars Ranveer Singh, Anil Kapoor, Alia Bhatt, Vicky Kaushal, Bhumi Pednekar and Janhvi Kapoor.

Sara Ali Khan’s monsoon escapades

Mumbai– Actress Sara Ali Khan is enjoying monsoon to the fullest, and sharing moments of her rainy days with fans on social media.

The actress started her day sharing two videos of her enjoying a swim in the pool. On Instagram Story, she is seen enjoying her swim with Kishore Kumar playing n the background.

In another video, she is seen cycling with her brother Ibrahim. Her cap is blown away by the wind as she cycles on a road with lots of greenery around.

“Gone with the Wind,” she captioned the video.

A while back, Sara posted a few pictures on Instagram of an adventure getaway with Ibrahim. In one of the images, she sits on Ibrahim’s shoulders.

“Post Rakhi bonding vibe. To match with me i had to bribe …My younger brother — begged him to join my tribe. But his day out was fun — he says ‘I can’t describe’ …To see more please like share and subscribe#doubletrouble #twinning #winning,” Sara captioned the pictures in which sister-brother duo is seen twinning in white.

On the work front, Sara will be seen opposite Varun Dhawan in the remake of the 1995 hit film “Coolie No. 1”. The new version is directed by David Dhawan, who earlier helmed the original film of the same name, starring Govinda and Karisma Kapoor.

Radhika Madan shares Govinda vibes

Mumbai– A bit of Govinda seems to have brushed off on Radhika Madan, going by her latest social media post.

In a new picture Radhika has posted on Instagram, she is busy with her mobile phone. For a caption to the picture, Radhika wrote the lyrics of the popular song “What is mobile number”, picturised on Govinda and Karisma Kapoor in the 1999 film, “Haseena Maan Jayegi”.

“Hello 9821026212 BPL ? Shyah! Are 9820026235 max touch? Shyah! Ps- Only Govinda fans will get this,” Radhika captioned the image.

Actor Ranveer Singh dropped a laughing emoji in the comment section.

Actor Arjun Kapoor wrote: “Haseena” and “Max touch”.

This is not the first time Radhika has taken an inspiration for her caption from a Hindi song. She once borrowed a few lines from the song “Kaun main haan tum” in the 2001 thriller “Ajnabee”.

She had also penned a few lines of the hit song “Oh oh jaane jaana” from Salman Khan’s 1998 superhit, “Pyaar Kiya Toh Darna Kya” for a caption on social media.

The actress was last seen in “Angrezi Medium”, the last Bollywood release before the lockdown, and also the final film of the late Irrfan Khan.

She will next be seen in the upcoming romantic comedy “Shiddat”, which also stars Mohit Raina, Diana Madan and Sunny Kaushal, and is directed by Kunal Deshmukh of “Jannat” fame on a script by Shridhar Raghavan and Dheeraj Rattan.

Kareena Kapoor Khan has a ‘shoot day with the husband’

Mumbai– Bollywood diva Kareena Kapoor Khan spent Monday shooting with her husband, actor Saif Ali Khan.

In an Instagram that she has posted, Kareena and Saif are seen getting their hair and make-up done. However, she did not reveal what the two were shooting for.

On the video, Kareena wrote: “Shoot day with the husband.”

Kareena will next be seen in the upcoming film “Laal Singh Chaddha” opposite Aamir Khan.

“Laal Singh Chaddha”, was set for a Christmas 2020 release, but the film will now arrive on Christmas 2021, owing to the ongoing Covid-19 pandemic. It is based on the 1994 Tom Hanks blockbuster “Forrest Gump”. Portions of the film has already been shot in Chandigarh and Kolkata before the nationwide lockdown was imposed. The film is adapted by Atul Kulkarni and directed by Advait Chandan.

Priyanka Chopra reveals why pushups are her favourite

Los Angeles– Actress Priyanka Chopra loves pushups, especially when her husband, pop star Nick Jonas, is involved in the activity.

In a new Instagram post, Priyanka is seen with Nick during their workout session. In the image, Priyanka sits on Nick’s back while the singer continues his workout. The couple sports matching all-black workout gear.

“Push ups are my favourite exercise,” she wrote with the photograph.

Earlier this month, Priyanka and Nick introduced their new family member through Instagram. The 38-year-old actress and the musician, 27, shared that they have adopted a dog, who they have named Panda.

The actress introduced the puppy by sharing a set of photographs of the couple with Panda.

“Our new family portrait! Welcome to the family, Panda,” Priyanka captioned her post, adding, “We adopted this little rescue (soon he won’t be so little) just a few weeks ago. We can’t be sure but he seems to be a Husky Australian Shepard mix…. and those eyes… and the ears!!!”

Nick shared the same set of images and captioned his post: “Welcome to the family Panda! Panda is a Husky Australian Shepard mix rescue and we’re already in love.” (IANS)