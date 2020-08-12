Bollywood Roundup: Kareena Kapoor,Vir Das, Soha Ali Khan, and more…

Kareena and Saif announce: We are expecting an addition to our family (Lead)

Mumbai– Actress Kareena Kapoor and her husband, actor Saif Ali Khan, announced on Wednesday that they were expecting an addition to their family.

“We are very pleased to announce that we are expecting an addition to our family !! Thank you to all our well wishers for all their love and support. –Saif and Kareena,” said the announcement issued on Wednesday afternoon by the star couple through their office.

Saif and Kareena tied the knot on October 16, 2012. The couple have a son Taimur, who was born on December 20, 2016.

Interestingly, the announcement from the couple came on Wednesday, which happens to be the birthday of Bollywood actress Sara Ali Khan, Saif’s daughter from his first wedding with actress Amrita Singh.

Vir Das to release unscripted homegrown comedy special

Mumbai– Actor and comedian Vir Das is set to unveil an unscripted homegrown comedy special that was created from his 30 virtual shows during the lockdown.

Between March and June 2020, Vir Das did close to 30 shows. The proceeds from each show were directed to different charity organisations.

He has now collated excerpts and ‘behind the scenes’ from these shows, and created an unscripted comedy special titled “Inside Out”.

“Week on week the encouraging response kept pouring in and we knew there was enough material to make a special. We recorded all the virtual shows in advance and it’s turned out quite interesting,” said Vir Das.

“I decided to talk about our collective fears and give it a light touch. In such times when we don’t know when we can do our next physical gig or shoot for a special, we thought this was a good way of changing with the changing times. This isn’t the new normal honestly but this is a novel alternative, for now,” he added.

The special will premiere on Vir Das’ website on August 17.

Soha Ali Khan congratulates Kareena Kapoor on second pregnancy

Mumbai– Soha Ali Khan shared a special message for sister-in-law Kareena Kapoor Khan shortly after the latter announced her second pregnancy on Wednesday afternoon.

Soha took to her verified Instagram account to share a photo of her brother Saif Ali Khan with the caption, “The quadfather”, referring to the fact that this is the fourth time Saif will be a father. The actor already has Sara and Ibrahim from his first marriage with Amrita Singh, and son Taimur from Kareena.

“Coming soon!! Couldn’t resist! Congratulations @kareenakapoorkhan be safe and healthy – and radiant as ever!” Soha wrote in her Instagram post tagging Kareena.

Earlier on Wednesday, Kareena and her husband Saif announced they are expecting an addition to their family.

Birthday girl Sara Ali Khan pens special note for mom

Mumbai– On turning 25, actress Sara Ali Khan has penned a special message for her mother Amrita Singh.

The actress shared a couple of throwback pictures of Amrita on Instagram, which reflects her love for dogs.

“Quarter Century Ho Gayi!! From being a Pup Mommy to a Human Mommy… Love you Maa,” Sara wrote with the pictures.

The first image shows Amrita having a quiet moment with a dog, and the second one shows her playing with two dogs on her bed.

Sara turned a year older on Wednesday, and she had a low-key celebration with her brother Ibrahim Ali Khan in Goa. Taking to Instagram, Sara posted a couple of pictures and videos from her birthday celebrations.

In the videos, we see Sara posing with balloons. She also shared a picture of her birthday cakes, one of which seems arranged by her brother as it read: “Happy birthday, Appa Jaan”.

On the work front, Sara will be seen opposite Varun Dhawan in the remake of the 1995 hit film “Coolie No. 1”.

Rasika Dugal: My career is about different people seeing me in different roles

New Delhi– Actress Rasika Dugal has played a myriad of roles in her Bollywood career, and she credits different people with different ideas for such opportunities.

Rasika’s roles in films like “Tahaan”, “Qissa”, “Manto”, “Hamid” and “Lootcase”, besides the web series “Mirzapur”, prove her versatility. She credits varied imagination of various people as the reason why she clicked in these roles.

“It’s been more than the different mediums. It has been (about) the variety of roles — that some people had the imagination to see me in a part that is different from the part that I had been seen in earlier. For example, my role in ‘Mirzapur’. When they called me for that part I did not think they would cast me because I felt it is not the kind of role I have been seen in before, and maybe they will get nervous about it,” Rasika told IANS, about her “Mirzapur” character, Beena Tripathi.

“So, somebody had the imagination to see me in a part that was different from the ones I had done before. It’s really been different people writing very different scripts and having the imagination to see me in parts that they have not seen me in before. This gave me opportunities to showcase the range I believe I always had as an actor,” she said.

She said that such variety has also given her an opportunity to experiment with many things like physicality and internal working as an actor, and tags it as a blessing.

Twinkle Khanna reacts to ‘period leave’ debate

Mumbai– Actor-turned-author Twinkle Khanna has reacted to the debate raging on social media, ever since a food delivery giant announced that all its women employees, including transgender people, can avail up to 10 days of period leaves in a year.

Emphasising on #EqualNotIdentical, Twinkle wrote on Instagram: “Are we really saying we can’t give women leave or the prospect of working from home for that one day? My opinion of gritting our teeth and bearing it, fighting our biology so we can say we are as good as men has changed over time. We are equal, not identical #EqualNotIdentical.”

Several social media users agreed with Twinkle.

“So true,” a user commented.

“Well said,” another one wrote.

Twinkle is currently spending time with her family in the UK, where her husband Akshay Kumar is shooting for his upcoming film, “BellBottom”. (IANS)