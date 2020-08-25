Bollywood Roundup: Kareena Kapoor, Padmini Kolhapure, Kajol, and more…

Kareena introduces her ‘warriors’ during shoot

Mumbai– Actress Kareena Kapoor Khan has been shooting at home once in a while, even as the pandemic-induced lockdown is being relaxed. On Tuesday, she shared a glimpse of a recent shoot at home.

In the picture she posted on Instagram, Kareena is seen posing with her make-up team, whom she called her “warriors”.

“Another day, another shoot… my warriors,” Kareena captioned the image.

Kareena and her husband, actor Saif Ali Khan, are currently expecting their second child. The couple announced the news a few days ago.

“We are very pleased to announce that we are expecting an addition to our family!! Thank you to all our well wishers for all their love and support,” read a statement issued by Kareena and Saif, who have a son named Taimur, born in 2016.

On the work front, Kareena will be seen in the Aamir Khan-starrer “Laal Singh Chaddha”, which is an adaptation of the 1994 Hollywood hit, “Forrest Gump”, starring Tom Hanks.

Rishi Kapoor was quite the charmer: Padmini Kolhapure

Mumbai– Veteran actress Padmini Kolhapure recalls working with Rishi Kapoor was a special experience, and says that the late actor was quite the charmer back in the day.

Padmini worked with Rishi in around half a dozen films including the 1982 release “Prem Rog”, directed by his father, late Raj Kapoor.

“‘Prem Rog’ is a movie that came to me very early in my career, and I remember I was so young and full of energy and enthusiasm back then. The movie was great, and all the more special since I shared the screen with late Rishi Kapoor Ji. I’ll have to admit, he was quite the charmer back in the day,” Padmini said.

She was particularly nostalgic about the song “Yeh galiyan yeh chaubara”, recorded in the voice of Lata Mangeshkar for “Prem Rog”.

“This song was indeed very special and is extremely close to my heart,” she said, adding that the number had “a perfect emotional touch to it”.

Padmini opened up about the film and song on Zee TV’s “Sa Re Ga Ma Pa Li’l Champs”, where a few participants recreated the Lata song.

Apart from “Prem Rog”, Rishi Kapoor and Padmini Kolhapure worked together in “Zamane Ko Dikhana Hai” , “Yeh Ishq Nahin Aasaan”, “Pyar Ke Kabil”, “Rahi Badal Gaye” and “Hawalaat”.

Kajol hopes ‘celfie’ and ‘compassion’ will outlast Covid

Mumbai– Actress Kajol hopes compassion will outlast and outgrow Covid. She shared her thought in a new post on social media.

In a new Instagram selfie, Kajol looks at the camera, with her specs placed on her head.

“C for celfie, C for Compassion, C for COVID, aiming for the first two to outlast and outgrow the last one. Keep on swimming! #CFor #GrowAndGlow,” she wrote

Kajol’s sister and actress Tanishaa Mukerji took to the comment section and wrote: “Miss you”.

On the work front, Kajol is set to make her digital debut with “Tribhanga”, directed by Renuka Shahane. It is a drama set in Mumbai, weaving a complex tale that goes back and forth through three generations of the same family, from the late 1980s to present day.

Anupam Kher on resuming shooting: Nice to be back

Mumbai– Veteran actor Anupam Kher has resumed work, going by his latest social media post.

Anupam took to Instagram Stories, where he shared two behind-the-scenes videos of getting his make-up done.

In one clip, he is even heard saying: “Nice to be back.”

On the video he wrote: “#WeAreBack”.

Anupam did not reveal what he was shooting for in the posts he had shared.

On August 4, Anupam had opened up on the death of Sushant Singh Rajput. He felt, after so many ups and downs, and conspiracy theories, the case should reach a logical conclusion because his family and fans deserve to know the truth.

On July 12, Anupam had shared that his family members tested positive for coronavirus. The actor also revealed that he had tested negative for the virus.

Sanjay Dutt has a golden heart: Jisshu Sengupta

Mumbai– Actor Jisshu Sengupta has described working with Sanjay Dutt as a learning experience, adding that he was very comfortable in his company.

Jisshu worked with Dutt on the upcoming film, “Sadak 2”.

“We shot nine days of climax, and every single day was about so much learning. The ease, the pain, the childlike innocence — I was so, so comfortable in his company. We spoke about music, about so many random things and laughed so much. He has a golden heart,” Jisshu said.

With “Sadak 2”, Sanjay is revisiting the world of his 1991 hit, “Sadak”. The second part marks the return of Mahesh Bhatt as director after two decades. The film stars his daughters Alia and Pooja Bhatt along with Sanjay Dutt and Aditya Roy Kapur. The film will release on August 28 on Disney+ Hotstar VIP.

Jisshu was last seen in “Shakuntala Devi”, which is based on the life of the late Shakuntala Devi, who is widely revered as the human computer for her innate ability to make complex calculations within seconds. (IANS)