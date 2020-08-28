Bollywood Roundup: Kareena Kapoor, Bipasha Basu, Sunny Leone, and more…

Kareena’s food for thought: Count the memories, not the calories

Mumbai– Bollywood actress Kareena Kapoor Khan has shared food for thought. She says it is important to count the memories and not the calories.

The actress used that quirky thought to caption a throwback picture she posted on Instagram. “Count the memories, not the calories… #FoodForThought #Deep,” she wrote.

In the picture, the actress wears a blue and white striped shirt with a pair of denim and sunglasses. She is busy poring at the menu card of a hotel.

Kareena is currently expecting her second baby with her husband, actor Saif Ali Khan. The couple have a son, Taimur.

“We are very pleased to announce that we are expecting an addition to our family!! Thank you to all our well wishers for all their love and support,” read a statement issued by Kareena and Saif a while back.

On the work front, Kareena will be seen in the Aamir Khan-starrer “Laal Singh Chaddha”, which is an adaptation of the 1994 Hollywood hit, “Forrest Gump”, starring Tom Hanks.

Bipasha Basu’s new post is pep talk for womanhood

Mumbai– Actress Bipasha Basu has exhorted women to love themselves, in her new social media post.

Bipasha’s new Instagram picture has the actress flaunting a bare back, even as she turns at the camera and smiles.

“Dear Woman. Sometimes you will be just too much of a woman… Too smart, Too beautiful, Too strong, Too much of something that makes a man feel like you have to be less of a woman. The biggest mistake that you can make is removing jewels from your own crown to make it easier for a man to carry.

“When this happens… I need you to understand… You do not need a smaller crown… You need a man with bigger hands — Amazing anonymous quote #loveyourself,” she wrote.

Bipasha recently starred with husband Karan Singh Grover in the thriller web series “Dangerous”. The show also featured Suyyash Rai, Natasha Suri, Sonali Raut, and Nitin Arora.

Sunny Leone reacts to ‘topping’ Kolkata college merit list

Mumbai– Sunny Leone is amused with the news that she has topped the merit list of a top college in Kolkata!

Sunny’s reaction comes in the wake of her name appearing at the top of a merit list of Kolkata’s Asutosh College, for admission in the BA English Honours course. Screenshot of the merit list went viral on social media all through Friday.

“See you all in college next semester!!! Hope your in my class,” reads Sunny’s tweet, posted on her verified account on Friday. The actress teased her Kolkata fans by using a blinking emoji and a LOL emoji with her post.

Not only does Sunny Leone’s name feature at the very top of the merit list, the actress has secured 400 marks in her 12th board exams this year, of the West Bengal Council of Higher Secondary Education (WBCHSE) in the General Category.

The merit list mentions the actress’ role number as 207777-6666 and her application ID 9513008704.

Meanwhile, a complaint has been registered on behalf of the college authorities at Bhowanipur Police Station and Cyber Police Station, Kolkata. The subject line of the complaint reads: “Request for investigation into mala fide attempt to malign reputation of Asutosh College”.

Priyanka’s work selfies make Nick mushy

Los Angeles– Actress Priyanka Chopra has shared a couple of selfies from her day at work, and her pop star husband Nick Jonas cannot stop gushing with all his heart.

Priyanka took to Instagram to share the sunkissed selfies while at work. She can be seen posing at her work station in a yellow outfit with sunlight falling on her face. In another snapshot, she is seen lying on the couch with her hair and make-up right on point.

“Day at the office,” she wrote with the images.

Priyanka received compliments for her pictures from her colleagues including Mindy Kaling, who wrote #HumanSunbeam” and her husband Nick who dropped many heart shaped emojis in the comments section.

Meanwhile, Priyanka has finished writing her memoir titled “Unfinished”. She has revealed that the work was a result of introspection and reflection into her life.

Twinkle Khanna roots for mom Dimple Kapadia in ‘Tenet’

Mumbai– Author Twinkle Khanna is super proud of her mother, veteran actress Dimple Kapadia. On Friday, Twinkle took to Instagram and shared a glimpse of Dimple from the sets of her forthcoming Hollywood film, Tenet.

“East Or West, Dimple is the Best! I never thought I would riff on an Anu Malik song but this one had to be done:) #Tenet #ProudDaughter #behindthescenes,” Twinkle wrote.

Along with it, she shared a brief clip of Dimple Kapadia sharing her experience of working with the film’s director Christopher Nolan.

Dimple Kapadia’s nephew Karan Kapadia also shared the video.

“I’m so proud of you #tenet,” Karan captioned the clip.

The movie, which stars Robert Pattinson and John David Washington, has been described as “an action epic evolving from the world of international espionage”.

It has released in select theatres in the US, Europe, and New Zealand.

Sushmita Sen pens a birthday wish for daughter Alisah

Mumbai–Actress Sushmita Sen has penned a birthday wish for her younger daughter Alisah, who turned 11 on Friday.

“Happy Birthday love of my life!!! We are 11 years old today! From the moment our eyes met…we could speak..a language of our own! You are magical my little Angel! Every moment of these 11 years, I have thanked God for the privilege of being your mother! I love you infinity Alisah Shona,” Sushmita wrote on Instagram along with string of pictures of Alisah.

She tagged the post with #partytime #godsfavouritechild #birthdaygirl #blessed.

The pictures Sushmita shared capture Alisah’s life from when she was an infant and also give glimpses of her moments spent with elder sister Renee.

Sushmita’s beau Rohman Shawl too praised Alisah on her birthday.

“How this little #munchkin changed my way of being forever!! Thank you @sushmitasen47 for giving me the gift of LIFE.I love you my Gabdu. Happy Birthday My Angel.

“@sushmitasen47 what an incredible child you have raised my love, Happy Birthday #11yearsold #bestmom #amazingdaughter,” he added.

Suhana Khan’s ‘quarantine filming’

Mumbai– Suhana Khan, daughter of superstar Shah Rukh Khan, has been busy filming amid quarantine, going by her social media posts.

Suhana shared two pictures of Instagram. In one, she can be seen with tears rolling down her cheeks, and in the other she looks pensive.

“Congrats if u haven’t seen me crying ~ quarantine filming,” Suhana captioned the image.

Suhana is studying filmmaking in New York. Currently, she is in Mumbai and spending time with her family.

Shah Rukh married Gauri Khan in 1991. The two welcomed their first child, son Aryan, in 1997. Daughter Suhana was born in 2000. In 2013, the couple welcomed their third child AbRam via surrogacy. (IANS)