Bollywood Roundup: Kareena Kapoor, Alia Bhatt, Sonam Kapoor, and more…

Kareena Kapoor Khan shoots with her ‘fav co-star’

Mumbai– Bollywood diva Kareena Kapoor Khan has revealed the identity of her favourite co-star.

A new Instagram video she has posted captures Kareena with a beige-complexioned pug. “Shooting with my fav co-star Leo DiCaprio (striked off mark) my Leo,” she wrote along with the post.

The actress, dressed in an all-black ensemble, sits on a red sofa and holds the dog aloft in her lap for the shoot. She did not share details about her shoot.

Kareena will soon be seen in the Aamir Khan-starrer “Laal Singh Chaddha”, which is an adaptation of the 1994 Hollywood hit, “Forrest Gump”, starring Tom Hanks.

Alia Bhatt resumes shooting post lockdown

Mumbai– Actress Alia Bhatt is happy to resume shooting after the long spell of lockdown. The actress shared her excitement in a new boomerang video she posted on Instagram Stories.

In the clip, Alia is seen using a face roller.

“What day is it? IT. IS. SHOOT. DAY,” she wrote with the video, although she did not reveal what she was shooting for.

On the work front, Alia’s latest release is “Sadak 2”.

Released on an OTT platform, “Sadak 2” has been facing negative reviews and response.

The film has tackled heavy trolling ever since the first look of the film was launched. On August 16, it was reported that the film’s trailer had emerged the third most disliked video in the world and the most disliked YouTube video in India.

Released on August 12, the trailer of “Sadak 2” was trolled by many netizens as it was seen by people as a shining example of Bollywood nepotism — a topic that has become talk of the town after actor Sushant Singh Rajput’s death on June 14.

The Mahesh Bhatt-directed film stars his daughters Pooja and Alia Bhatt along with Sanjay Dutt and Aditya Roy Kapur, youngest brother of producer Siddharth Roy Kapur.

Sonam Kapoor watches ‘Tenet’ in London, raves about Dimple Kapadia in the film

London– Bollywood actress Sonam K Ahuja is currently in the English capital, and she managed to catch the mush-hyped Christopher Nolan release, Tenet, at a theatre in the city. She says nothing compares to the big screen and its magic.

Nolan’s latest features Indian actress Dimple Kapadia along with a powerhouse cast comprising John David Washington, Robert Pattinson, Elizabeth Debicki, Michael Caine and Kenneth Branagh.

Sonam shared a snapshot of a scene featuring Dimple on Instagram and captioned it: “So I went to watch @tenetfilm in the cinema today. Firstly the incredible experience of watching a film on the big screen is unparalleled. Secondly to watch the luminous Dimple Kapadia in the film gave me goosebumps. Nothing compares to cinema, the big screen and its magic. Nothing.”

Sonam was last seen in “The Zoya Factor”, which also featured Malayalam star Dulquer Salmaan. The film, which is an adaptation of a book of the same name written by Anuja Chauhan, fared below expectations.

Sara Ali Khan reveals her Monday morning mood

Mumbai– Bollywood actress Sara Ali Khan has shared her Monday morning mood, and it is all about sea and sand.

Sara posted a couple of pictures on Instagram to outline her Monday state of mind. In the images, Sara is seen at beach dressed in a white crop top and jeans, with the sea visible in the backdrop.

“Monday Morning Mood”, she wrote along with emojis of shells and wave.

Sara will soon be seen opposite Varun Dhawan in the remake of the 1995 hit film “Coolie No. 1”. The new version is directed by David Dhawan, who also helmed the original film of the same name, starring Govinda and Karisma Kapoor.

The actress also stars with Akshay Kumar and Dhanush in “Atrangi Re”. Shooting for the film is set to commence in October.

Abhishek Bachchan gets a haircut, says it’s time to get back to work

Mumbai– Actor Abhishek Bachchan on Monday stepped out for a haircut, and captured the moments for followers on social media.

Abhishek posted a ‘before and after’ collage of two pictures on Instagram, to reveal his makeover. He also hinted that the crop was necessary for a role.

“Before and after ! Time to get back to work,” Abhishek captioned the image.

His post caught actor Anupam Kher’s attention. Kher, who is bald, quipped: “I wish I could also post a pic of before and after.”

After recovering from Covid-19, Abhishek also marked his presence at filmmaker JP Dutta’s daughter Nidhi Dutta’s engagement ceremony recently. He spotted carrying a mask in his hand.

On the work front, Abhishek will be seen in “The Big Bull” and “Ludo”.

Bobby Deol and I spoke a lot on films: ‘Class Of 83’ co-star Geetika Tyagi

Mumbai– Actress Geetika Tyagi, who played the role of Bobby Deol’s wife in the recent film, Class Of 83, recalls the actor as a lovely person and says their conversations were mostly about films and how big OTT as a medium has become.

“Bobby Deol was a lovely co-actor to work with. The experience was wonderful. We exchanged a lot of conversations on films and how OTT has become a new big thing,” she recalled.

“Class Of 83” is based on Hussain Zaidi’s book, “The Class Of 83”, and accounts the story of a hero policeman shunted to a punishment posting as the Dean of the police academy.

Speaking of her character in the Netflix film, Geetika said: “I play Sudha, who is the wife of the protagonist Dean Vijay Singh, played by Bobby Deol. Without Sudha, Vijay is incomplete. She is sacrificing but also a decisive person who understands her husband too well. She knows what Vijay Singh’s duty means to him. Theirs was a beautiful love story but it remains incomplete because of her death, which Vijay Singh never manages to come to terms with. It is a very beautiful character,” Geetika added.

Geetika will be next seen in the second season of the web show, “City Of Dreams”. (IANS)