Bollywood Roundup: Kajol, Sumeet Vyas, Diana Penty, and more…

Kajol’s big virtual kiss to all her fans

Mumbai– Actress Kajol has sent out big virtual kiss to her fans a day after her birthday. She says she is still young and kicking, and that her birthday is just a day to celebrate her.

“A big virtual kiss to each one of you for taking out the time to send me so much love and warmth. Thank you so much to my fans from all around the world who sent those lovely personalized notes, The kid in me loved the balloons,” she captioned the sweet image, with a note to self — “Still young and kicking, birthdays are just a day to celebrate me,” wrote Kajol, along with the latest photo she posted on Instagram.

Kajol celebrated her 46th birthday on Wednesday.

On the work front, she will be making her digital debut with the “Tribhanga”, directed by Renuka Shahane. It is a drama set in Mumbai, weaving a complex tale that goes back and forth through three generations of the same family, from the late 1980s to present day.

Sumeet Vyas bags a web series

Mumbai– Actor Sumeet Vyas will play a royal and carefree character in a new thriller web series.

The actor will essay the character of Yudhveer Singh, born in a royal clan. He is an ambitious and confident character in the web series “Dark 7 White”.

Yudhveer is a character with political ambitions and is hungry for power. In the story, he ends up being nominated by his party as the next chief ministerial candidate.

“I am really excited for this project after my stint on ‘The Verdict: State vs Nanavati’. Also, I’m thankful to teams ALTBalaji and ZEE5 for always considering me for roles that are rather unorthodox. It’s every actor’s dream to make a mould and break it. In my case I’m grateful to Ekta Kapoor (producer) for always stepping in to help me achieve it every time I’ve struggled with it,” Sumeet said.

“My character in this is royal, carefree and has different shades. It’s a challenging character to portray,” he added, about his role in the youth-oriented political thriller murder mystery that has elements of dark humour.

Diana Penty misses her ‘old friend’

Mumbai– Actress Diana Penty has gone back in time to share what she is missing lately.

Tweeting a photo of her travelling in an airplane, she wrote: “Hello old friend, I hope to see you soon…(Airplane) #tbt.”

Earlier, she had expressed her love for French fries.

Apart from some “major missing” during lockdown, Diana had come out with an initiative called The Khaki Project to extend support to Mumbai Police, who have been in the forefront in the city’s fight against the Covid outbreak.

Diana will next be seen in the romantic drama “Shiddat”, which also stars Mohit Raina, Radhika Madan and Sunny Kaushal.

She recently shared that she follows her gut feeling when it comes to finalising her scripts, and said that it has never let her down.

Payal Ghosh says she is working in international film called ‘Justice’

Mumbai– Actress Payal Ghosh says she will soon be seen playing a CIA agent in an international project titled Justice.

“The film is titled ï¿½Justice’ and I will go to the USA very soon to do the rehearsals and shoot. Just waiting for the lockdown to get over,” Payal claimed.

“I would be proudly representing my country there. It’s a different challenge to play a CIA agent and that is something I am up for it. I have heard great things about the director and I am really looking forward to the project. But I will begin preparation over here in Mumbai,” she added.

The film will be directed by Vaji Varan, who is from Sri Lanka.

Payal’s first release was the Telugu film “Prayanam”, 11 years back. The film also stars Manchu Manoj, and is directed by Chandra Sekhar Yeleti.

She was also seen in the 2017 movie “Patel Ki Punjabi Shaadi”, which starred Rishi Kapoor and Paresh Rawal.

Rajkummar Rao, Patralekhaa enjoy a game of chess

Mumbai– Actor Rajkummar Rao and his girlfriend, actress Patralekhaa, are taking out time to hone their chess skills lately.

Posting a picture of a chessboard on Instagram Stories, Rajkummar wrote in Hindi: “#Chess… Shatranj ke khiladi.”

Rajkummar recently stepped out of home for a haircut. He paid a visit to a salon to get a trim amid the ongoing Covid pandemic.

Taking to Instagram, Rajkummar posted a picture in which popular hairstylist Aalim Hakim is seen attending to the actor.

RajKummar will be seen opposite Nushrratt Bharuccha in Hansal Mehta’s comedy drama “Chhalaang”. He is also a part of “Ludo”, “Roohi Afzana” and “Badhaai Do”. (IANS)