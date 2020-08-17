Bollywood Roundup: Disha Patani, Aamir Khan, Vicky Kaushal, and more…

Disha Patani posts throwback video doing squats with 80 kilos of weight

Mumbai– Actress and fitness enthusiast Disha Patani has posted a stunning video where she is seen doing full range squats with 80 kilos of weight.

In the first of two throwback videos Disha shared on Instagram, she is seen doing squats with 75 kilos of weight all by herself. In the other video, she adds an extra five kilos, and does the squats with a little help from her trainer.

“#throwback to the times when i was strong 75kg 1 rep , 2nd set is 80kg 1 rep full range squat @rajendradhole thanks for the motivation sir,” she wrote.

On the work front, Disha was last seen in “Malang”, which also features Anil Kapoor, Aditya Roy Kapoor and Kunal Kemmu.

Disha will next be seen in “Radhe: Your Most Wanted Bhai”. The action drama starring Salman Khan was supposed to be his Eid release this year, but is delayed owing to the ongoing pandemic.

Aamir Khan’s meeting with Turkey First Lady draws celeb flak

Mumbai– Bollywood actor Aamir Khan is facing flak not only from common people but also from certain celebrities on social media after his photos of meeting First Lady of Turkey Emine Erdogan went viral.

The actor is in Turkey to shoot portions of his upcoming film, “Laal Singh Chaddha”.

Taking a sarcastic jibe at Aamir Khan, BJP Rajya Sabha MP Subramanian Swamy tweeted from his verified account on Monday: “So I have been proven right in classifying Aamir Khan as one of the 3 Khan Musketeers?”

Filmmaker Vivek Agnihotri took to his verified Twitter account to ask: “Should Amit Khan have met the caliphate leader? What do you think?”

Agnihotri misspelt the actor’s name, but the fact that he was referring to Aamir Khan when he wrote Amit Khan is evident from the fact that his post is in reaction to a tweet that Erdogan had earlier shared, along with pictures of her meeting Aamir, on her verified account.

Reacting to a news piece talking about the actor’s meeting with the First lady of Turkey, Agnihotri wrote in a separate tweet: “Is this hypocrisy? What do you think?”

“Dear @aamir_khan, Some person informed me that you had not wished people on our 74th #IndependenceDay. I couldn’t believe it because you have been otherwise very particular on wishing people on such occasions. But then it came out to be true,” tweeted film producer Ashoke Pandit.

Emine Erdogan, wife of Turkish president Recep Tayyip Erdogan shared on her verified Twitter account a few photographs featuring her meeting with Aamir Khan late on Saturday, which was India’s Independence Day.

“I had the great pleasure of meeting @aamir_khan, the world-renowned Indian actor, filmmaker, and director, in Istanbul. I was happy to learn that Aamir decided to wrap up the shooting of his latest movie ‘Laal Singh Chaddha’ in different parts of Turkey. I look forward to it!” she captioned the photographs.

The photos went viral, but the Bollywood actor was soon facing flak from netizens due to the fact that Turkey reportedly shares a friendly bond with Pakistan.

Vicky Kaushal now has 9 million Instagram followers

Mumbai– Bollywood heartthrob Vicky Kaushal now has a fan following of nine million on Instagram.

Vicky took to Instagram Stories to express his excitement over his growing social media family.

He wrote: “Parivaar badh raha hai (the family is growing)… 9M.”

Vicky, who is touted as one of the moist promising actors in Bollywood, recently shared a video of himself playing the song “Ae watan” from the 2018 film “Raazi” on a veena.

The National Award-winning star was last seen in Bhanu Pratap Singh’s “Bhoot Part One: The Haunted Ship”.

He will next be seen in Shoojit Sircar’s “Sardar Udham Singh”, where he plays the titular revolutionary.

Richa Chadha: Need of hour is systemic shift in how we perceive nature

Mumbai– Actress Richa Chadha believes that little acts of kindness go a long way. She feels the need of the hour is a systemic shift in how people perceive nature.

Last month, the actress and her fiance Ali sent out 1000s of PPE masks to frontline workers. Now, and environmentalist, Dr R.K Nair, has planted 650 saplings in the names of Richa and Ali at Pulwama Shahid Vann, Umbergaon Gujarat, as a thank you gesture for their charity gesture.

“To say that we need to step up to protect the environment in the face of the pandemic is truly underplaying it. Dr Nair’s gesture touched our hearts because he gave us hope that each of us are capable of creating great changes. The need of the hour is a systemic shift in how we perceive nature,” said Richa.

“There’s a pre-existent symbiotic equation that must be respected. The capability of being a hero is in each of us and Dr Nair’s gestures makes us want to be better people and do more for the world around us,” she added.

Ali pointed out that he doesn’t like talking about achievements but “Dr R.K. Nair’s thank you message to Richa and me truly melted my heart”.

“I know the number is not a huge pathbreaking number of trees but for me, it’s a big step forward personally because during this lockdown, I have realised the power of good and the power of reach. And without ignoring the power of hunger and helplessness. The solution for all lies in our own hands, fortunately and unfortunately,” he added.

Bhumi Pednekar urges all to opt for eco-friendly Ganpati idols

Mumbai– Actress Bhumi Pednekar says there are sustainable ways to celebrate the Ganpati festival and urged everyone to choose eco-friendly idols.

“This is my favourite festival and we have been celebrating Ganpati for years in my family. Since I have been on this journey of climate conservation, I have realised that there are better ways of celebrating this festival, more sustainable ways. Nature is God, God is nature. We have to find better alternatives,” said Bhumi, who is also an environment activist.

Bhumi has joined hands with sculptor and environment activist Dattadri from Maharashtra to spread the message. Dattadri specialises in making tree Ganpati idols with seeds planted inside the idol. The idol can be immersed in clay pots once the festivities are over.

She will also upload several Do-It-Yourself (DIY) ways of making Ganpati idols at home that are eco-friendly.

“I really hope that concepts like these are adopted by citizens, to spread the message of ecological conservation to the next generations. I hope people are inspired to act and choose environment-friendly alternatives like this, which are revolutionary ideas to protect our country,” she said.

Bhumi added: “We have to work to change the mindset of people, and try and make them realise that you can celebrate festivals with gusto but in the most environmentally conscious way too.”

Jacqueline Fernandez to ‘help change lives’ in rural Maharashtra

Mumbai– Actress Jacqueline Fernandez will support the nutrition of residents of Pathardi and Sakur villages in Maharashtra.

For this, the actress has partnered with Action Against Hunger Foundation for their Palghar project.

The goal is to eradicate malnutrition completely. Before this, the actress had worked closely with the foundation to create awareness about malnutrition during the initial stages of the pandemic.

Now that Jacqueline has adopted the villages as part of the partnership, they will be feeding 1550 people.

There will be various group sessions conducted, which will be focused on nutrition. Women will also be guided on how to take care of children after their birth. Children under the age of six will be screened for malnutrition. Kitchen gardens will be also grown in the village.

Action Against Hunger posted on Instagram: “Thank you Jacqueline Fernandez for your support and welcome to the family. In these tough times, we need to act together and help change lives. #changinglives #inspiration #againsthunger @jacquelinef143.”

Ishita Dutta: Fortunate Nishikant Kamat directed my B’wood debut ‘Drishyam’

(Actress Ishita Dutta started her Bollywood career with late filmmaker Nishikant Kamat’s 2015 thriller, “Drishyam”. She played the pivotal role of Ajay Devgns daughter in the film. Ishita recalls Kamat as a supportive confidant, the best director for any newcomer)

BY ISHITA DUTTA SHETH

I was a last-minute casting in ‘Drishyam’. I was extremely nervous and scared. I remember him (Nishikant Kamat) sitting by me on the first day of the shoot and trying to boost my morale. He acted as my confidant throughout the film.

It was encouraging for a newcomer to get an opportunity to work with a director like him. He showed faith in me. If I was able to do justice to my character, it was because of him.

Whenever I have spoken about the film, I have always mentioned how supportive he and his team members were. For any newcomer he was the best director — at least, for me. I had one of the best experiences of my life with him.

Whenever he wants to instruct, he would come to me and explain it nicely. I am fortunate that I got to work with him. He was very chilled out. He used to make things comfortable and easy for everyone. While working with him we never felt that we were shooting something and we had to complete the shoot as soon as possible. He never imposed restrictions on the set.

I was not in touch with him in the last couple of years and I didn’t know he was so unwell. I will miss him, especially his smiling face. May his soul rest in peace. (IANS)